Peng Shuai: how China blamed one of tennis’s biggest stars

by

  • Kai Wang and Wanyuan Song
  • BBC Reality Check

Peng Shuai

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Peng Shuai has over half a million followers online

Shortly after Peng Shuai, one of China’s most popular tennis players, use the Weibo social network to accuse a top sexual abuse politician, his personal account on the platform has been censored.

That was the 2nd of November. She has not been seen or heard from in public since then.

BBC News analyzed the timeline of that day’s events to understand the online censorship techniques used against Peng.

On November 2, the tennis player, once number one in the world doubles rankings, published a post on Weibo alleging that she had been forced to have sex with Zhang Gaoli, former Chinese deputy prime minister.