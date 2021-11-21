‘Peng Shuai is at home and will appear in public soon,’ says Chinese journalist | world and science



Peng Shuai disappeared after accusing a former country official of forcing her to have sex – AFP

Published 11/20/2021 5:50 PM

Beijing – A news announced on Saturday promises new chapters for the case of tennis player Peng Shuai, former number 1 of the WTA doubles, who is missing since denouncing former Chinese deputy prime minister, Zhang Gaoli, of sexual abuse. According to journalist Hu Xinjin, editor-in-chief of the state-run Global Times newspaper, Shuai would be at home and said, via Twitter, that the athlete will make a public appearance soon.

“In the last few days, she stayed in her own house freely and didn’t want to be disturbed. She will appear in public and will participate in some activities soon”, said the journalist on the social network. The statement came a day after the United Nations (OBU) asked China for evidence and explanations about Peng Shuai’s health status.

The Global Times, where Hu Xinjin works, is published by People’s Daily, the official vehicle of the Communist Party in China. Xinjin claims to have confirmed with sources that the photos shared by another journalist, also from the country’s state media, which allegedly shows Peng at home, portrayed the tennis player’s current condition. However, the version is restricted to state press vehicles only and has not been confirmed by independent media

On Wednesday, Steve Simon, the executive director of the WTA, the organization that organizes the world women’s tennis circuit, expressed “concern” for the safety of Shuai Peng and reaffirmed his doubts about official information from China about the tennis player’s disappearance.

“The statement published on Wednesday by official Chinese media regarding Shuai Peng only heightens my concern about his safety and location,” wrote Steve Simon in a published text. “I find it hard to believe that Shuai Peng actually wrote the correspondence we received and that she can think of the words attributed to her,” he adds.

Simon refers to a message released by Chinese state media that I attributed to Shuai Peng an email written by the tennis player stating that she is fine and is just resting at home. The message even told the WTA not to release information without Peng’s consent.

“Hello everyone, this is Shuai Peng. Regarding recent news posted on the official WTA website, the content has not been verified or verified by me and was released without my consent. The news, including the allegation of sexual abuse, is false . I’m not missing or in danger. I was resting at home and everything is fine. Thank you so much again for caring about me. Should the WTA publish any more news about me, please check with me, and share it with my consensus.” , express the email.

The “email”, however, was not enough to calm the situation. On the contrary. The language used by Peng and an editing cursor in the body of the text increased the public’s distrust of the veracity and authorship of the message.

Over the past week, the tennis community has also come together to ask the question: “Where is Peng Shuai?” Tennis players such as Novak Dkokovic and Naomi Osaka have publicly expressed concern about the Chinese woman’s plight. Serena Williams, via Twitter, wrote: “I am devastated and shocked to hear the news of my colleague, Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not remain silent. for her and her family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Peng Shuai has been missing since early November, just days after accusing 75-year-old former Vice Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of forcing her to have sex. The complaint was reported on the athlete’s profile on Weibo – a Chinese social network that is heavily supervised by the Chinese Communist Party -, but the publication was deleted shortly after the athlete exposed the case.

The attack would have occurred in 2018, according to Peng. She would have been coerced by the politician, married, to have sex. The tennis player says that she resisted and cried before giving in. Over the next three years, they both lived through an extramarital affair described as “unpleasant” by the 35-year-old. In the publication, the tennis player said that she could not present evidence to support her claim, as their relationship was very restricted.