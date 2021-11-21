Petrobras identifies the presence of hydrocarbons, which originate the oil, in a well in the Santos Basin | sea ​​port

Petrobras announced that it has identified the presence of hydrocarbons (which give rise to oil) in the pre-salt of the Santos Basin, in a pioneer well in the Aram block. According to the state-owned company, well 1-BRSA-1381-SPS (Curaçao) is located 240 km from the city of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, at a water depth of 1,905 meters.

Hydrocarbons are composed of carbon and hydrogen, which can be in liquid, solid and gaseous states, and are found in energy sources such as oil and natural gas.

Petrobras reported, this Friday (19), that the oil-bearing interval was verified through electrical profiles and fluid samples, which will later be characterized by means of laboratory analyses. These data will make it possible to assess the potential and direct the next exploratory activities in the area.

According to the state-owned company, the consortium will continue operations to complete the project to drill the well to the expected depth and verify the extent of the new discovery, in addition to characterizing the conditions of the reservoirs found.

“The drilling of the Curaçao well demonstrates the success of a strategy strongly based on technological innovations, with maximum use of processed data in real time, allowing for quick and safe decision-making,” said the state-owned company, in a statement.

The Aram block was acquired in March 2020, in the 6th round of bidding by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), under the Production Sharing regime, with Pré-Sal Petróleo SA (PPSA) as manager. Petrobras is the operator of the block and holds an 80% stake, in partnership with the Chinese company CNODC (20%).

