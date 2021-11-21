Platinum Games Director Apologizes for Cancellation of ScaleBound

“We didn’t have the know-how to create a feature-based game online”

O PlatinumGames director Hideki Kamiya, publicly apologized for the scalebound cancellation, a game that was introduced as an Xbox One exclusive during the E3 2014 and has been part of the console’s promotional material for years.

Kamia gave an interview to the channel. YouTube Cutscenes where he publicly apologized on behalf of the PlatinumGames so much with the Microsoft how much with the player community, taking responsibility for canceling the Xbox One-exclusive dragon game. Frankly speaking, the director of PlatinumGames has assumed that the developer “wasn’t experienced enough”.

PlatinumGames is responsible for titles like Bayonetta, NieR:Automate and Astral Chain, which even though they are excellent, are single player games and practically without any online component, while one of Scalebound’s promises was a robust online component. In addition, according to Kamia, the team was not used to developing in Unreal Engine and this combination of new elements for the studio created enormous pressure and challenges for the development team.

“We were working in an environment that we weren’t used to. We were developing on Unreal Engine. We didn’t have the knowledge to create a game based entirely on online elements. The obstacles we had to overcome were too great.



– Continues after advertising –

We didn’t have enough experience and we weren’t able to overcome that barrier, leading to what ended up happening. I apologize to the players who were anxious [por Scalebound], and even more I apologize to Microsoft, who placed their trust in us as business partners. I want to apologize both as a creator and as a member of PlatinumGames.”

Hideki Kamiya

Despite being water under the bridge, even according to Phil Spencer himself, so far little was known about the development of Scalebound. The game was announced during E3 2014 as exclusive to the Xbox one and for years was present in promotional materials for the console, including inside Microsoft offices.

Credits: IGN



– Continues after advertising –

The game ended up being canceled in early 2017 and, according to the Eurogamer website, development took a hit in the third quarter of 2016 when several senior team members of development were forced to walk away from the project for a month due to excess workload. With several late deadlines and still many problems with development on Unreal Engine Microsoft and PlatinumGames chose to discontinue the project.

“We didn’t have the knowledge to create a game based entirely on online elements. The obstacles we had to overcome were very big”

In 2020, Phil Spencer commented in an interview with the IGN website that Scalebound was something that was already surpassed by everyone involved, but he also reiterated that regret the way Microsoft approached the question of using uncertain titles in promotional materials with overt campaigns. please note that Fable Legends it also received a lot of spotlight by the company’s marketing and ended up shelving in March 2016, even resulting in the closing of the Lionhead Studios.

Since then PlatinumGames, in turn, has released NieR:Automata, perhaps one of the most famous titles in the series. Drakengard in yoko taro, Astral Chain, exclusive game of Nintendo Switch which brings a futuristic and apocalyptic scenario with frenetic gameplay, a characteristic of Platinum, and Bayonetta 3 arrives in 2022 to Nintendo’s hybrid console.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Eurogamer, IGN