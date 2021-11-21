PlatinumGames apologizes again for canceling Scalebound

Do you accept PlatinumGames’ apology?

In a video posted on YouTube, Hideki Kamiya, director of PlatinumGames, asked apologies for the cancellation of Scalebound, an exclusive Xbox One game that was canceled in 2017.

In the video, Kamiya apologized to all fans who were eagerly awaiting the new Xbox One exclusive game. Not only did he apologize to the fans. apologized to Microsoft, where he commented that the team did not have the necessary experience. Check out what the studio director said:

“We didn’t have enough experience and couldn’t go through challenges in development, leading to what happened in the end.I’m sorry to Microsoft, who trusted us as a business partner.” he said.

During the video, Kamiya commented on Scalebound’s development. He commented that the game would be almost photorealistic, and that would help PlatinumGames improve their graphics skills. He also commented that the game’s development until its cancellation was a great challenge, as the developer hadn’t worked with it before.

It is worth remembering that in 2019, PlatinumGames commented that Microsoft should not take all the blame for the Scalebound cancellation. As early as 2020, the Japanese developer commented that it would be interested in finishing the game, however it depended on Microsoft, as the IP belongs to the giant from Redmond.

