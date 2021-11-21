Polar air mass will reach Portugal. Temperatures go down until Tuesday

ANDa polar air mass is approaching that will reach the mainland from next Monday, and until then the temperatures will gradually drop.

According to statements by meteorologist Maria João Frade, from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) to Minute News, until Tuesday the descent will be gradual and in the northeast of Trás-os-Montes and Beira Alta the minimum temperatures will even reach negative values, between -4 and 0 degrees.

The drop in maximum temperatures in the Center and South regions should be between two to four degrees, and on Sunday there should be a small drop in minimum temperatures in the North and, in particular, Center regions.

On Monday, the lows and highs fall again, especially the highs, in the North and Center regions, with a possible sharper drop in temperature in the interior.

“We will arrive on Monday and Tuesday with the maximum varying between 12 and 15 degrees except in the northeast of Trás-os-Montes and Beira Alta where the maximums should vary between 6 to 10 degrees“explains the meteorologist.

In the case of the minima, the values ​​until Tuesday should vary between 4 and 7 to 8 degrees and, eventually, 10 degrees in coastal areas. They should also be lower inside where they vary between 0 and 3 degrees.

According to the meteorologist, temperatures will drop a lot, but it is still impossible to speak of a polar cold wave.

