Popcorn husk catches in teeth and firefighter needs heart surgery

Firefighter tries to get rid of popcorn husk on the tooth and ends up in urgent cardiac surgery. The man’s wife made an alert on the networks: “Your gums are an entrance for bacteria in your heart. At any sign of toothache, bleeding or abscess, go to a dentist!”

Adam Martin

A simple popcorn husk stuck to the tooth often causes people distress, but for a British firefighter it nearly resulted in his own death. The case took place in Cornwall, England, and was reported by the local press.

Adam Martin, 41, was a victim of his own eagerness to pry the uncomfortable piece of popcorn from between his teeth. Without success, he appealed to objects not suitable for this type of situation, poking his own gums with a pen cap, a wire and even a nail.

The attempts were even successful, as the cone was finally removed, but moments later, the firefighter began to feel uncomfortable and had flu symptoms, such as sweating, fatigue and severe headaches.

Given the persistence of symptoms, Adam decided to seek a hospital. After examinations, the diagnosis: heart murmur due to a bacterial infection.

Immediately, the man was taken to an operating room, where he underwent an operation to correct the problem. The procedure was successfully performed, and the firefighter recovered.

When reporting the methods used to remove the corn husk from the tooth, Adam was informed that probably the bacteria causing the infection entered his body through the gums, because of the objects used.

On Facebook, the firefighter’s wife related the story and raised an alert. “Your gums are an entrance for bacteria in your heart. At any sign of toothache, bleeding or abscess, go to a dentist!”.