population under 60 years starts to receive the 3rd dose in Fortaleza

people with 60 years or less and who already took the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 five months ago are now able to receive the booster dose of the immunizing agent. Who fits this description began to be scheduled and vaccinated this Saturday, 20, in Fortaleza.

THE PEOPLE followed the morning of the vaccination at the Events Center, where the service operated via drive-thru. The place mainly served the elderly for the third dose. However, there have already been those who are younger receiving the immunizing agent, such as 34-year-old physician Marcela Lima. She took the second dose (D2) in February, in the city of Camocim.

Third dose for over 18s

When she came to the residence in Fortaleza, she had to file a process at the Municipal Health Department of Fortaleza (SMS) to be able to receive the third dose (D3) in the capital. She received confirmation on Friday, 19, and was sent to the Events Center to receive the backup.

Marcela Lima, 34, received a booster dose this Saturday, 20 (Photo: FERNANDA BARROS)

“For all health professionals, it was very difficult. It is, because we are still in the middle of the pandemic. A whole movie is shown about what was experienced during the work process, the difficulties, concerns, doubts about the new disease… And it’s a joy to be here, well, in good health, and my family members too,” he celebrates.

On the other side are patients who survived Covid-19 and receive the third dose with hope. Rosa Miguelina, 70, contracted the disease in 2020 and had to be hospitalized. “I don’t even like to talk,” he confesses. “Being sick, the house gets sick all over the place”, explains Rosa’s daughter-in-law, Adriana. “That’s why we keep bringing [para tomar a vacina]. If you have the fourth dose, we will bring it, if you have the fifth too,” he jokes.

There were also those who caught the disease in a mild way, without having to stay in the hospital. This is the case of security guard Moisés Tavares, 48, who received the booster dose this Saturday, 20. He took the second one in March of this year, but lost the schedule for the third one a month ago. He decided to go to the Events Center today, not knowing if he would get the immunizing agent, and he left with a smile on his face of accomplishment.

On Tuesday, 16, the Ministry of Health announced that the application of the booster dose will be extended to everyone over 18 years of age. The vaccine to be used in the extra injection should preferably be Pfizer, as directed by the paste. However, immunizers from AstraZeneca and Janssen can also be used. In the case of immunosuppressed patients, the additional dose is 28 days after the second dose.

For the public who received a dose of the Janssen brand, according to the Ministry of Health, a second dose of the same brand should be applied two months after the first dose. With this, Fortaleza is awaiting the sending of new batches of this brand to continue the vaccination scheme for the target public. Five months after the second dose, they should also receive the booster, this time from the Pfizer brand.

Documents

When appearing at the vaccination center, it is necessary to present an identity document with photo, CPF, National Health Card (CNS), proof of residence and vaccination card.

