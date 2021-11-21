Portland demonstrations after Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal ends in riot

Protests were registered in some cities across the United States on the night of Friday (19) to Saturday (20), bringing together protesters against the acquittal of former police cadet Kyle Rittenhouse, 18 years old. At trial on Friday, a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, found the young man not guilty of all charges.

In August 2020, Rittenhouse killed two men and wounded a third in Kenosha during protests over the case of a black man, Jacob Blake, who was paralyzed after being shot by a police officer. The jury corroborated the claim by Rittenhouse’s lawyers that he was beaten and threatened by protesters and only reacted in self-defense.

In Friday’s protests, the most tense situation occurred in Portland, Oregon, according to the Washington Post. There was an attempted break-in at the Justice Center building and reports of vehicle windows and city printing windows being broken. Police said an arrest warrant had been served and five citations and 17 warnings had been issued.

In Kenosha, where the Wisconsin government had put 500 members of the National Guard on alert before the verdict, there was no major disturbance.

Demonstrations took place in Chicago, New York and Oakland, California, but, according to the American press, they were peaceful – in Brooklyn, protesting in front of the Barclays Center, the multipurpose arena where the Brooklyn Nets basketball team plays their games, protesters held back posters calling for a “socialist revolution”.

On Friday, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, had preached moderation in the protests and respect for the decision. “While Kenosha’s verdict may cause many Americans, myself included, to feel angry and worried, we must take into account what the jury said,” he said.