Prostate cancer? Watch out for these (apparently innocent) signs

TEvery year there are thousands of new cases of prostate cancer and projections for the next few years indicate that these numbers will increase alarmingly.

​This cancer is currently the most frequent in men. The prostate is a walnut-sized gland that is located in the pelvis, below the bladder, in front of the rectum and behind the base of the penis, and that surrounds the urethra, the tube that carries urine and semen. from the inside to the outside of the penis. Together with the seminal vesicles, the prostate is the organ responsible for producing semen.

Even so, the World Health Organization (WHO) believes that it is possible to prevent the death of seven million people by 2030, through the elimination or reduction of exposure to certain risk factors. The WHO estimates that between half and a third of all cancers are preventable.

“Give up smoking, exercise, maintain a healthy diet and avoid obesity, are advice that we should all be aware of, knowing the enormous impact that these and other behaviors can have on our health”, says urologist José Sanches Magalhães, from Instituto Português Oncologia do Porto, in a statement. These are “contributions to the prevention of a multitude of diseases”, including prostate cancer”, he explains.

With that in mind, here are 10 symptoms to watch out for:

1- Thickening, mass or a rise in the breast or any other part of the body;

two- Appearance of a new sign or change in an existing sign;

3- Wound that does not heal;

4- Hoarseness or cough that doesn’t go away;

5- Relevant changes in bowel or bladder routine;

6- Discomfort after eating;

7- Difficulty in swallowing;

8- Weight gain or loss for no apparent reason;

9- Bleeding or any abnormal discharge;

10- Feeling weak or extremely tired.