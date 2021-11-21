Protest against ‘Covid passport’ ends with people arrested and injured in the Netherlands

At least 20 protesters were arrested and another seven needed medical attention; police allege arson and use of fireworks as a weapon

EFE/EPA/Killian Lindenburg Protests ended with people injured and imprisoned



A demonstration held this Friday, the 19th, at Netherlands against the tightening of restrictions of the Covid-19 in the country ended in riots in the city of Rotterdam, with police firing shots into the air and making arrests after alleged attacks by activists. In a conversation with the press, the mayor of the municipality, Ahmed Aboutaleb, called the case an “orgy of violence”, said that police officers were attacked and said that at least seven people were injured and another 20 were arrested. “Fires were set in several places, fireworks were used and police fired several warning shots,” police reported in a statement. The protest was organized by social media after the government announced that the so-called “3G” policy, which allowed the issuance of a health passport to unvaccinated people who had negative Covid-19 tests, would become the “2G” policy. excluding all those who were not immunized from access to establishments.

This is not the first time the city has been the scene of clashes between police and protesters against isolation measures. Earlier this year, violent protests against curfews also left people trapped and injured. Because of the confusion, Rotterdam issued an emergency order and an early-morning curfew. So far, there is no exact information on the number of people injured or their health status. The measure of tightening the rules in the Netherlands follows a European pattern, as the continent, with significant numbers of people not vaccinated by choice, fears a new wave of the disease. Also on Friday, 19, Austria, which had already applied a mandatory lockdown to non-vaccinated people, determined a total lockdown in the country for 20 days to try to contain the contamination.