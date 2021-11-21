PS Plus December 2021 | Fans discover free game for PS4 and PS5

Some fans of Sony and of the PlayStation claim that they discovered one of the games from PS Plus (PlayStation Plus) from December.

Less than two weeks before the announcement of free games from PSN Plus December, fans are speculating the supposed free games, however, unlike other months, in December we don’t have a leak, but a discovery.

Last November 17th, the developer 2pt Interactive announced the release of Heavenly Bodies on December 7 to arrive at the PRAÇA, Playstation 4 and Playstation 5.

This is exactly the day that December’s PS Plus will be made available to gamers of PlayStation 5 and Playstation 4. You can check the trailer for this game in the player below:

Check it out on YouTube: Heavenly Bodies – Gameplay Trailer | PS5, PS4

PS Plus December 2021 | Rumors, leaks and announcement date of free games

According to the website Dexter, the games of Xbox Game Pass usually arrive later at the PS Plus gives Sony, so one of the expected games is It Takes Two gives EA Games and of the hazelight.

Marvel’s Spider Man could be offered between the month of November and December, due to the launch of Spider Man: No Return Home, likewise, the Sony also confirmed an event in December, where we should have more news from Marvel’s Spider Man 2, being the first game offered to players as a form of marketing.

When will the PS Plus games for December be officially announced?

PS Plus offers its subscribers several free games for PS4 and PS5.

the games of PSN Plus Free services usually have a consistent date to be announced and reach subscribers to the service. That’s because, most of the time, the games are revealed on the last Wednesday of the month, so this can happen on the next day. November 24th at 1:30 pm (Time of Brasilia).

In short, after that, just wait until third – monday december 7th to be able to download free games from PlayStation Plus in December for PlayStation 4 and PS5.

