PSDB previews: pre-candidates have already voted; voting deadline is extended

1 in 21 Eduardo Leite , governor of Rio Grande do Sul; João Doria , governor of São Paulo and Arthur Virgílio Neto , former mayor of Manaus (AM), present proposals and answer questions in the debate mediated by journalist Carol Nogueira Credit: Kelly Queiroz/CNN Brazil

two in 21 PSDB pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic face each other in a debate that may define who will be the candidate of the party that has governed the country for eight years Credit: Kelly Queiroz/CNN Brazil

3 in 21 PSDB pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in a debate aired by CNN Brasil this Wednesday night (17) Credit: Kelly Queiroz/CNN Brazil

4 in 21 Debate between PSDB pre-candidates begins coverage of 2022 elections Credit: Kelly Queiroz/CNN Brazil

5 in 21 PSDB pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in a debate aired by CNN Brasil this Wednesday night (17) Credit: CNN

6 in 21 PSDB politicians in debate aired by CNN Brasil, this Wednesday night (17) Credit: Kelly Queiroz/CNN Brazil

7 in 21 Journalist Carol Nogueira mediated the debate between the toucans this Wednesday night (17) Credit: Kelly Queiroz/CNN Brazil

8 in 21 Debate between PSDB pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic begins coverage of the 2022 elections Credit: Kelly Queiroz/CNN Brazil

9 in 21 Arthur Virgílio Neto, former mayor of Manaus (AM), in a debate aired by CNN Brasil on November 17, 2021 Credit: Kelly Queiroz/CNN Brazil

10 in 21 João Doria, governor of São Paulo, in debate aired by CNN Brasil on November 17, 2021 Credit: Kelly Queiroz/CNN Brazil

11 in 21 Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul, in debate aired by CNN Brasil on November 17, 2021 Credit: Kelly Queiroz/CNN Brazil

12 in 21 Toucan candidates in debate aired by CNN Brasil Credit: Kelly Queiroz/CNN Brazil

13 in 21 Eduardo Leite, João Doria and Arthur Virígilo after debate at CNN Brasil studio Credit: Kelly Queiroz/CNN Brazil

14 in 21 Debate between PSDB pre-candidates was facilitated by journalist Carol Nogueira Credit: Kelly Queiroz/CNN Brazil

15 in 21 Journalist Carol Nogueira intermediated debate between PSDB pre-candidates Credit: Kelly Queiroz/CNN Brazil

16 in 21 CNN launches special coverage of the 2022 elections in November Credit: Kelly Queiroz/CNN Brazil

17 in 21 Toucans participate in debate this Wednesday night (17), at CNN headquarters in São Paulo Credit: Kelly Queiroz/CNN Brazil

18 in 21 Analysts from CNN Brasil participate in debate between PSDB pre-candidates for the presidency Credit: Kelly Queiroz/CNN Brazil

19 in 21 Analysts from CNN Brasil participate in debate between PSDB pre-candidates for the presidency Credit: Kelly Queiroz/CNN Brazil

20 in 21 Analysts from CNN Brasil participate in debate between PSDB pre-candidates for the presidency Credit: Kelly Queiroz/CNN Brazil

21 in 21 Analysts from CNN Brasil participate in debate between PSDB pre-candidates for the presidency Credit: Kelly Queiroz/CNN Brazil

The PSDB pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic already voted this Sunday morning (21) in the caucuses that will define the party’s representative in the 2022 presidential election. The PSDB is the only party that announced the holding of caucuses.

Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul, João Doria, governor of São Paulo, and former senator for the Amazonas Arthur Virgílio dispute the votes of 44,697 affiliates and registered representatives. The three voted in person, in Brasília.

Voting, which takes place from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, is being carried out by application and in person, in Brasília, through electronic voting machines. Non-mandated members and councilors vote online. Governors, mayors, congressmen and party leaders vote in person.

Initially, voting would end at 15:00 for both modalities. Earlier, however, the PSDB announced that extended the deadline for voting for the app to 6 pm. According to the party, which is holding caucuses for the first time in history, there is no set deadline for finalizing the results.

If none of the candidates obtains an absolute majority of the votes, the party submits the two candidates with the highest votes to a second round, which is scheduled for the 28th of November.

“Crack” in PSDB

Upon arriving at the caucuses, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, declared to journalists that the “PSDB is united, it will continue united and strengthened”.

“We are making democracy. The PSDB is teaching democracy, respecting the vote, freedom, the right of all its members to vote and choose their candidate for the Presidency of the Republic”, he said.

Former senator for Amazonas Arthur Virgílio said that “sharing something small is not smart”. THE CNN, he stated that he is a “anti-candidate” and that the intention was to “supervise” the party.

“I understand that the party to achieve something in this election has to join forces, there has to be humility on the part of everyone. Now I can say that I was not a candidate for president of the Republic. I was an anti-candidate. My feeling is to unite the party, to work as a fiscal”.

Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul, said that it is normal for a division to occur at the time of the election, but that, after the primaries, “we are going to unite the party and then unite Brazil”.

“The policy naturally divides at the time of the election, because we emphasize the difference. But after the process is over and having the result, I’m sure the party will be united to take the country out of polarization”, concluded Leite.

Meet the voting rules, defined by the Party’s Previous Commission on June 15 of this year.

How is the winner defined

who can vote

How voting groups are defined

How voting groups are defined

How the weight of each vote is calculated

How members and trustees can vote

second shift

How is the winner defined

The candidate who achieves an absolute majority of the valid votes is the winner of the preliminary round. However, counting does not work under the “one person, one vote” scheme, as in general elections organized by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

In this year’s PSDB previews, whoever has the highest vote wins after calculating the votes in each of the four voting groups defined by the Preview Committee.

There is no defined deadline for finalizing the calculation of the result.

who can vote

All those who have joined the PSDB until May 31, 2021.

How voting groups are defined

Votes are proportional, that is, they have different values ​​depending on the group of each voter. The PSDB divides voters into four groups:

Non-mandated affiliates (group 1)

Mayors and Deputy Mayors (Group 2)

State or district councilors and deputies (group 3)

Federal deputies, senators, governors, vice governors, former presidents and the current president of the National Executive Committee (group 4)

Group 1, of affiliates, has 39,737 members and is the largest group, therefore, the one with the most diluted voting weight.

Next, in group 2, there are 491 mayors and 396 deputy mayors. The third group is formed by 3,949 councilors and 72 state deputies.

The smallest of the groups, but with the greatest proportional weight in the vote, is group 4, where there are only 52 members of the party, such as governors Doria and Leite and the former president of the Republic, Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

How the weight of each vote is calculated

Each of the four voting groups has a weight of 25% of the total votes.

In groups 1, 2 and 4, each candidate’s votes are divided by the total number of voters in the group. For this reason, votes from group 4, which include Doria, Leite and Fernando Henrique Cardoso, for example, are worth more because it is a group with fewer participants.

After this division is made, the result is multiplied by 0.25.

Group 3 works differently. In this group, deputies represent 50% of the total weight and councilors the other 50%.

In addition, each candidate’s votes are divided by the total number of voters in each subgroup. Then, the result is multiplied by 0.125 and, at the end, the result of each subgroup is added.

How members and trustees can vote

The nearly 40,000 members without a mandate and the nearly 4,000 councilors can vote through their own app for the acronym.

Mayors, deputy mayors and state or district deputies, as well as governors, senators, the party president and the former president of the Republic can vote either through the application or through an electronic voting machine that will be installed in Brasília, in a rented convention center by the caption.

second shift

If none of the candidates obtains an absolute majority of the votes, the party submits the two candidates with the highest votes to a second round, which is scheduled for the 28th of November.

The proportionality rule is also used in the second round.

(*With information from Raphael Coraccini, from CNN, in São Paulo)