PSG beat Nantes 3-1

This afternoon, Paris Saint-Germain beat Nantes by 3-1, in a match valid for the 14th round of the French Championship. The goals of the game were scored by Mbappé, Appiah (against) and Messi, for PSG, and Kolo Muani, for Nantes.

PSG opened the scoring after just two minutes with Mbappé. In the second stage, Nantes even tied the game with Kolo Muani, at 30, Appiah scored against his own goal, at 36, and Lionel Messi sealed the victory of the Parisian team, at 40. Keylor Navas was sent off.

Four months after being signed, Sergio Ramos remains without his PSG debut. The player has been training with the squad and would be available for today’s match, but Pochettino preferred not to list him.

With this result, Pochettino’s men remain isolated in the lead of the Frenchman, with 37 points. Nantes, on the other hand, is in 11th place with 18 points in 14 games.

Paris returns to the field next Wednesday, 24, against Manchester City, at 17:00 (GMT), in the group stage of the Champions League. On the French side, PSG take Saint-Étienne on Sunday, 28, at 9 am (GMT). Nantes, on the other hand, will face Lille, on Saturday, 27, at 1:00 pm (GMT).

lightning goal

Practically in the first move of the match PSG managed to open the scoreboard. Neymar raised the ball in the area and the defender took it. The ball came over and Parede kicked it, but the ball deflected on Mbappé and went into the back of the net.

Parisian superiority

The best opportunities for the Parisian team in the first stage of the game were at the feet of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé. The trio had great football in the first stage, so much so that the 1-0 partial score was cheap for Nantes.

cheering party

PSG fans made a lot of partying in the Parque dos Príncipes, with many flags and flags, the Ultras, as they are known, did not stop singing and pushing the Parisian team forward.

PSG fans party at Príncipes Park Image: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Nantes moment

At the start of the second stage, Nantes started to take more danger to Navas’ goal. Kombouaré’s team had three chances in a row to equal the score, but failed to get the ball into the net.

PSG with one less

Blas sped forward with Kehrer following. Keylor Navas left the area and collided with the Nantes player. The referee did not hesitate and gave the straight red card to the Paris goalkeeper.

With that, Neymar is substituted for the entry of the goalkeeper Sergio Rico and makes an ugly face for the choice of Pochettino.

balanced match

With one less on the field, PSG became less offensive and allowed Nantes to balance the match. After a cross in the area, Kolo Muani submitted, Rico made the save, but on the rebound, the forward sent a letter into the goal. All the same in the Parque dos Príncipes.

PSG does not forgive

Messi received and made the pass. The ball arrived for Appiah, who tried to retreat, but ended up covering Lafont and scoring against his own goal. PSG took the lead on the scoreboard again.

Shortly after that, Mbappé started playing and passed to Messi. He kicked from outside the area and widened the score. 3 to 1 at the Parque dos Príncipes.

Chronology

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET: PSG 3×1 NANTES

Reason: French Championship

Local: Princes Park, Paris (France)

Date and time: November 20, 2021, at 1:00 pm (GMT)

Goals: Mbappé (2′ 1st T – PSG), Kolo Muani (30′ 2nd T – NAN); Appiah (36′ 2nd T – NAN against), Messi (40′ 2nd T – PSG)

Yellow cards: Chirivella (NAN), Verratti (PSG), Blas (NAN)

Red cards: Navas (PSG)

PSG: Navas, Hakimi, Kehrer, Diallo, Bernat, Gueye, Paredes (Danilo Pereira), Veratti (Wijnaldum), Neymar (Rico), Mbappé and Messi. Technician: Mauricio Pochettino

NANTES: Lafont, Fábio (Merlin), Castelletto, Andrei Girotto, Corchia (Appiah), Moutoussamy (Cyprien), Chirivella, Blas, Coco (Geubbels), Kolo Muani and Coulibaly (Bukari). Technician: Antoine Kombouaré