Qatar Cup: Brazilian will spend at least R$35,000 to watch a game – News

The Brazilian who decides to support the national team in the Qatar Cup, which will be held in Doha, capital of Qatar, in 2022, will have to pay at least US$ 5.5 thousand (R$ 35 thousand) in accommodation, tickets and tickets to watch the games.

Exactly one year before the World Cup, which will take place between November 21 and December 18, 2022, those who want to plan their trip can already close a trip package to Doha, capital of Qatar, or Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

They are only sold to those who have purchased a ticket and cost from US$ 7,000 (almost R$ 40,000) for four nights in Doha, and US$ 5,500 (about R$ 30,000) for 4 nights in Dubai.

Those who choose to close the air ticket separately from the accommodation will be able to start researching prices from this Sunday, as it is not possible to buy the ticket before one year of the chosen date.

A round trip ticket with a direct flight to Qatar in economy class departing from Guarulhos (SP) this Sunday (21), with return on December 18, costs from R$ 11,267, according to a survey on the Kayak website.

But it’s worth a warning: FIFA blocks the sale of all accommodation in the host city and in the vicinity where the World Cup will be held for sale. The priority is the accommodation of delegations and event organizers.

Ticket costs around R$ 5,300

In Brazil, as in the whole world, only agencies accredited by FIFA will be able to sell tickets – which cost US$ 950 (around R$ 5,300) – for the Cup in Qatar.

The sale is being made by agencies Stella Barros and Top Service, both from Grupo Águia, and CVC, which has partnered with the group to be able to sell as well. Currently only stateroom tickets are available for purchase.

“All agencies that sell tickets purchased from Grupo Águia to be able to make them available to their customers, as they cannot buy directly from FIFA,” highlighted the group’s press office.

Brazilians who have already closed the Torcida Brasil para Doha packages, created by the group for the event, will stay at the Rotana City Center, a five-star hotel, which will be the “HQ” of the Brazilian fans.

The hotel is located in the West Bay district and is a 10-minute walk from the subway, which connects all eight of the city’s stadiums and Hamada International Airport.

Advance purchase does not guarantee which game you will watch

Buying the package and ticket now doesn’t mean the fan will know exactly which game they’ll be watching.

The only certain information is that the host country is in Group A and that the seed, that is, the best selection in each phase, plays most of the games in the main stadium. The draw for the keys will only take place in April 2022.

In Brazil, for example, it was already possible to know that our team would be in group A, which would play in São Paulo. Soon it was certain that Brazil would play in the capital of São Paulo. In this way, the fans could program themselves more or less.

Altogether there are eight groups, each located in a headquarters, which has a main stadium and other auxiliaries: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ras Abu Abboud Stadium, Lusail Khalifa International Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, City of Education Stadium and Stadium Ahmed Bin Ali.

See the teams that have already qualified for the 2022 World Cup