Quoted to play for Santos, São Paulo’s board is mobilized by Athletico-PR’s absolute titleholder

O São Paulo breathes a little relieved after winning another match for the Brazilian championship. Rogério Ceni’s team was dangerously close to the relegation zone, however, they managed to distance themselves, at least temporarily.

São Paulo fights relegation zone

Last Wednesday (17), the São Paulo he faced his rival Palmeiras, at the Allianz Parque stadium. In a disputed confrontation, Tricolor Paulista won the match by the score of 2-0 and got three more points against the relegation zone.

To get away from danger once more, the team led by Rogério Ceni will once again enter the field next Wednesday (24). Morumbi’s team will receive Athletico Paranaense in search of another victory in the consecutive points championship.

São Paulo interested in Athletico-PR highlight?

With the end of the season approaching, the board of São Paulo is eyeing the ball market looking for reinforcements. To improve his cast, specific pieces should be sought for the year 2022. According to information from the Bola Vip website, president Júlio Casares would be mobilizing to try to hire the absolute titleholder of the Athletic-PR.

According to the report, the board understands that the midfielder Nikao it is an interesting reinforcement for 2022 and it can be done by the athlete. Remembering that rivals saints and Palmeiras also considered bringing the player.

Nikao it has a market value of 1.4 million reais (somewhere around 8.87 million reais at the current price).