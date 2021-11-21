Red Bull bets on Verstappen start to beat Hamilton in Qatar

The start in Qatar is seen as a key point by Christian Horner (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

The Saturday (20) of qualifying for the Formula 1 GP of Qatar was unfavorable as a whole for Red Bull. The Taurus team was left without Sergio Pérez, eliminated in Q2, and saw Max Verstappen easily defeated by Lewis Hamilton, pole-position tonight in Losail. Christian Horner understands that there is a chance to turn the game around, and she fundamentally has a good start on Sunday.

Horner’s hope is that Verstappen, who will share the front row of the grid with Hamilton, will be able to traction better and find a good rhythm at the beginning of the race to try to overcome the opponent.

In Toto Wolff’s view on the same aspect, having the positions 1 and 3, for Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, respectively, puts Mercedes at an advantage against Red Bull. “Our drivers are happy about this. They are on the clean line, and there are no support events around here. That’s why we must walk well. However, if Max makes a good start and takes the lead after the first corner, of course it will be a little more difficult.”

Max Verstappen will start alongside Lewis Hamilton in Qatar (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

After Saturday’s defeat, all the Red Bull boss wants is to try to come back on top and come out with what would be an extremely important victory in Qatar.

“Lewis had an excellent lap at the end [da classificação]. Particularly on the last lap. It was really, really fast, but we have Max in the front row. It’s a shame to lose ‘Czech’, it was disappointing not to have him in Q3 but, starting in the front row ahead of Valtteri, Max has the opportunity at the entrance to turn one,” said the Brit.

Asked by British broadcaster Sky Sports about a statement by Toto Wolff that Red Bull found something because it was faster on the straights, Horner quipped. “Did he say?”, he asked with laughter. I think their straight speed has slowed down a bit. It looks similar to ours now, which is nice to see.”

“Lewis built all his time on turns 6 and 7, particularly the last turn. An incredible sector in the final corners in those slower corners. From what we saw with straight speed, it was just a really good fast lap by Lewis,” he continued.

Horner echoed the drivers’ speech about the difficulties in overtaking at the Losail circuit and how all this can influence the course of the race.

“The problem with racing is that you can’t follow someone very closely. It will be about whoever turns the first corner up front and then who can keep up with the speed of those corners. It will be difficult to follow close enough to pass. It will be a matter of strategy, tire wear and pit-stops. The main thing is the start and the dispute for turn 1”, he reinforced.

“It’s disappointing to be second. We could easily finish third, Max got everything out of the car. The first 500m of the race will be very important. Max is Max, he will try. It’s one thing I can guarantee. If he notices a space, he will attack”, he said.

Finally, when asked about Red Bull’s race pace in Qatar, Horner was not very excited. “The weekend race simulations weren’t so great, not even Mercedes yesterday. What you can see here is the most energy we’ve seen in these Pirelli tyres. It will be an important factor in wear”, he concluded.

The Formula 1 GP of Qatar is scheduled to start at 11 am (GMT-3) this Sunday, always broadcast live by Band on open TV and by the F1 TV Pro streaming service. BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

Max Verstappen had problems with the mobile wing of the car in Qatar (Video: Playback)

