Result of Federal Lottery 5615 on Saturday (11/20/2021)

After the draw was postponed on Wednesday, the Federal Lottery returns this Saturday, November 20th, with contest 5615. The prize of the day was R$ 500 thousand and the result was announced at 7:13 pm today, 11/20/21. See if you are the winner of one of the five Federal Lottery result prizes.

Federal Lottery Results of Saturday contest 5615

Check the numbers of the tickets drawn and the prize of each one in the result of the federal lottery 5615:

14162 – Prize of BRL 500 thousand

12625 – Prize of BRL 27 thousand

67605 – Prize of BRL 24 thousand

67963 – Prize of BRL 19 thousand

99802 – Prize of BRL 18.3 thousand

How do you know if the Federal ticket has won?

The player who has the ticket with the same combination of numbers from one of the five draws of the result of the Federal Contest 5615 lottery wins one of the main prizes.

In addition, you can win by getting it right:

One of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes or the unit of the first prize

The thousand, the hundred and the ten of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes

The final ten identical to one of the three before or after the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize.

How to receive the Federal award?

The prize of the Federal lottery contest 5615 this Saturday can be redeemed at Caixa branches upon presentation of the RG and CPF. If the amount is less than R$1,903.98, the player can also withdraw from the lottery houses. In addition, it is important to remember that Lotteries Caixa prizes have an expiration date of up to 90 days after the result of the draw.

