Result of Lotofácil 2377 today, Saturday (11/20/21)

The result of Lotofácil contest 2377 was released today, Saturday (20), at 8:28 pm (Brasilia time). The prize was estimated at R$1.5 million and the ticket with 15 tens would win.

Result of Lotofácil 2377

The numbers drawn in today’s Lotofácil 2377 were: 01-02-03-04-05-06-08-09-10-12-14-18-19-20-24.

How to win at Lotofácil

To win a prize, players need to match 11 numbers from the result of Lotofácil contest 2377. The main jackpot will be divided between the tickets that match all the dozens, if there is more than one winner.

In the three smallest ranges, fixed amounts are paid: R$25 for 13 hits; BRL 10 for 12 hits; and BRL 5 for 11 hits. Winners are able to redeem the prizes at Caixa agencies presenting the original ticket, RG and CPF.

How to receive the award?

In lottery houses, players can also receive values ​​of up to R$1,903.98. In addition, Lotteries Caixa allows the transfer of wager amounts online to a Mercado Pago account.

All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counting from the draw of the result of Lotofácil contest 2377, to withdraw the amount. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

What is the chance of getting Lotofácil’s result right?

The probability of hitting the result of Lotofácil 2377 with a single bet is one in more than 3.2 million. Already with a 20 tens game (maximum allowed), then this chance increases to one in 211.

