Rico Melquiades admits fear of facing Roça

“I’ll be very honest, a farm that I don’t want to sit on a stool: me, Marina, Mileide, Sthefane and Aline. I like you. It’s because I like it and because I’m afraid too, but there are five people I don’t want to sit [na Roça], but I sit with an open chest”, revealed the comedian.

“That you would think you have a chance to get out. That’s it?”, questioned the woman from Alagoas. “Yeah, that’s it, I’m afraid”, admitted the ex-On Vacation with Ex. “Yeah, I also didn’t want to go with the people I like, two I like, if I were one, it’s more good, you’re rooting for [voltar Fazendeiro ou voltar da Roça]”, commented Boca Rosa’s friend.

“If I’m going to sit down, because we’ll have to go to Roça, then I go with Gui [Araujo] or I go with MC Gui or I go with Dynho [Alves] or that I go with Day [Dayane Mello]”, said the Farmer. “It’s cool you go [para a Roça] with someone you want to go out with, not a friend of yours”, agreed Marina.

