Rio asks the ministry to cover the vaccine’s passport for foreign tourists

Amid concerns about the increase in the flow of tourists for the celebration of carnival in the city of Rio de Janeiro, the City Hall revealed having asked the Ministry of Health to demand the vaccination passport against the covid-19 of people arriving in Brazil from other countries. The revelation was made this Friday, 19, by the Municipal Health Secretary, Daniel Soranz, in a public hearing of the Special Committee on Carnival of the City Council of Rio de Janeiro.

“In relation to the vaccination passport, which is the last restrictive measure that we are studying to maintain in the city of Rio de Janeiro, there is a need. We have already asked the Ministry of Health to assess the request for vaccination passports from people from other countries to Brazil. The Ministry is appreciating this situation, and over the next few weeks we will define whether we keep the vaccination passport, whether we increase the charge for the vaccination passport to other sectors of society, or whether we will already achieve vaccination coverage so high that it will no longer be needed,” Soranz declared.

The health secretary recalled that countries that are currently facing new outbreaks of covid-19 have not achieved a broad vaccination coverage of the population or have not adopted the third dose of the vaccine in the elderly, as a backup, contrary to what has been happening in the city of Rio.

“At this moment, covid is controlled in Rio de Janeiro”, he guaranteed.

According to him, the city will continue to monitor the local rates of the pandemic, as well as the types of viruses circulating in the city, through a “very accurate surveillance system”.

