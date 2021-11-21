Rio has 24 patients hospitalized with covid in SUS beds | Rio de Janeiro



Rio has 24 inpatients with covid-19 – Marcos Porto

Posted 21/11/2021 12:42 | Updated 11/21/2021 1:22 PM

Rio – The city of Rio registered, this Sunday, 24 patients hospitalized with covid-19 in the SUS network beds in the capital. There are 20 from the ICU and 4 from the ward, one being pediatric. The beds occupied are in hospitals administered by the state and the federal government. In the city hall units, there are no patients hospitalized with covid-19. The data are from the Hospital Census of the Rio Municipal Health Department (SMS).

Most occupied beds are in the federal network (17). They are distributed as follows:

– INI Fiocruz: 8 ICU beds occupied and 3 in the infirmary occupied

– Clementino Fraga Filho University Hospital (UFRJ): 4 ICU beds occupied

– Federal Hospital of State Servers: 1 ICU bed occupied

– Martagão Gesteira Institute of Pediatrics (UFRJ): 1 bed in the pediatric ward occupied

In the state network, there are 7 covid ICU beds occupied at the Pedro Ernesto University Hospital (Uerj).

Mega Vaccination Campaign continues this Monday

The Ministry of Health launched this Saturday (20), in Cidade das Artes, in Barra, the Mega Vaccination campaign against covid-19. Until the 26th, the country’s health centers will be focused on applying the second dose to those who have not yet taken it. About 21 million Brazilians are able to receive it. In Rio, this number is around 600 thousand.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and the Municipal Health Secretary of Rio, Daniel Soranz, participate in the launching ceremony of the campaign. “This Saturday is very important for the city. We hope to vaccinate around 100,000 people this coming weekend. We have more than 6,000 health professionals mobilized,” stated Soranz.