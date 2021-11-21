Rio zeros number of hospitalized by Covid-19 in municipal hospitals

RIO — The municipal hospitals of Rio de Janeiro zeroed the number of hospitalized by Covid-19 this Saturday, the 20th. The news was celebrated by the municipal health department, which credited the advance of vaccination as responsible for the good rates.

“Science is winning in the city of Rio de Janeiro. Right now, the number of admissions for Covid-19 in the SUS municipal hospitals in the city of Rio is zero. Yes, that’s exactly what you read: there is no one hospitalized for Covid in city hall hospitals in our city,” says the text published by the Municipal Health Department on Twitter.

But there are still around 600,000 Cariocas aged 12 or over in Rio de Janeiro with delayed vaccination. With that in mind, this Saturday, the health centers are carrying out a joint effort, remaining open until 5 pm. In addition to the delays, the goal is to apply the third dose to people aged 60 years and over, thus completing the immunization cycle for the elderly. In parallel, the booster continues for all those over 18 who have taken the second dose for more than five months.

In addition to the delays, the capital is now applying the third dose to people aged 60 or over Photo: Hermes de Paula / Agência O Globo

The municipality also created a specific calendar to immunize people aged 55 to 59 years from the next 29th, with a shorter interval. According to the calendar by age, whoever is 59 years old and who took the second dose more than three months ago, for example, can receive the booster from November 29th to December 4th. The schedule continues with the 58-year-olds, from December 6th to 11th. Then, those aged 57 will come, from December 13th to 18th. The days 20 to 23 were reserved for 56 year olds. And the schedule closes for those 55 and over, from December 27th to January 4th (stops on December 31st, January 1st and 2nd).