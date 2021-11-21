Roger Moreira criticizes José de Abreu and Wagner Moura

Roger Moreira, vocalist of Ultraje a Rigor and who is part of the cast of the night, at the SBT, participated in the picture For Whom You Take the Hat off of Raul Gil Program this Saturday (20). Controversial and known for supporting the government of Jair Bolsonaro, the musician criticized José de Abreu and also highlighted points of disagreement with Wagner Moura.

He didn’t have a mouthful to say what he thinks of José de Abreu, which is on the air on the nine o’clock soap opera, a place in the sun. “He is one of the greatest scoundrels in Brazil. not even a good actor [na minha opinião]. As part of a sealing group, he thinks he can spit on a woman, he even spit in the face of a girl in a restaurant. He thinks he’s right and the rest is wrong.” said Roger.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Did not spare Samantha Schmütz and Wagner Moura

On another occasion, he commented on attitudes of Samantha Schmütz with professional colleagues for political reasons. “I liked Juninho Play, but she wanted to force other artists to take the same stance as her. The person did not want to give an opinion, but Samantha demanded that she position herself and to her side. It made a fuss. I don’t agree with this posture of patrolling others“, said the singer.

Wagner Moura was not spared by Roger Moreira, who disagreed with the political positions of the actor, who has just launched himself as a director. According to the leader of ‘Ultraje’, Moura created clashes with the president of the Republic because of the stalemates to finance the film he directed about the life of Carlos Marighella, known leader of the armed resistance to the Military Dictatorship (1964-1985).

“I have nothing against the person, but against attitudes. As Captain Nascimento, he was excellent, unlike him, thinking that the government has to give him money to make movies, militancy. I never asked the state for money. The other day, he said that Bolsonaro is a terrorist, and he himself made a film about a terrorist”, declared Roger.