Rooster x Youth: four hours before the game, fans sell out around Mineirão

The anxiety for the title of the Brazilian Championship can be felt in the streets around Mineirão on Atlético’s game day. With four hours to go before the ball rolls against Juventude this Saturday (20), for the Brasileirão, the fans of Galo are already crowded around the Mineirão, in anticipation for the match. The gates of the Giant of Pampulha open at 4 pm.

The fans, the vast majority without masks, even though the use of protection on the streets of Belo Horizonte is still mandatory, arrived at the stadium earlier to enjoy the festive atmosphere provided by the team’s great stage on the field. Fan Luiza Costa, 34, is excited for the match.

“I like to come earlier, because you can enjoy everything better and there’s still the traffic that gets worse afterwards. Then I come, I drink my beer, talk and then it’s time to go in and cheer for the Rooster inside”, said the fan to Super.FC.

