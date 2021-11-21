São Paulo lineup: on Sunday without a game, Ceni focuses on defensive work with holders | São Paulo

With no games over the weekend, São Paulo went back to work at the Barra Funda CT this Sunday morning. The team prepares to face Athletico, on Wednesday, at Morumbi, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship.

In the activity, coach Rogério Ceni performed an 11-against-11 workout, with main attention to the defensive position of the starting lineup.

Before, the athletes did physical exercises and exchange passes.

1 of 2 Miranda training at CT of São Paulo — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc.net Miranda training at the CT of São Paulo — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc.net

For the game against Atlhetico, Ceni will be able to repeat most of the team that faced and beat Palmeiras, in the last quarter, by 2-0.

He will not have Luciano, who underwent surgery on Saturday to correct a fracture to a bone in his left wrist. There is no forecast for the attacker’s return.

Most likely, Calleri will inherit the vacancy, as the Argentinian is available again after serving a suspension in the derby.

For the fourth game, the only suspension is forward Eder, who has not been a starter.

Thus, the likely team to face Athletico has Tiago Volpi, Igor Vinícius, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Vitor Bueno; Rigoni and Calleri.

