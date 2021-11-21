Sasha parading in “bar” and nostalgia: what marked the 4th day of SPFW – 11/20/2021

Sasha’s presence at São Paulo Fashion Week N52 was announced a week ago with great enthusiasm. And embraced by the media. After all, from the moment she was born, literally, Xuxa’s daughter has attracted the attention, at least in part, of Brazilians. The model was the highlight in the fashion show misc for the fourth day of SPFW. The brand is run by designer Airon Martin.

The Mato Grosso, founder and creative director of the label, transformed the runway into a classic bar. Plastic chairs, which we usually drink beer in the streets, were stacked to create partitions in the hallway where the models paraded the collection, entitled “Fuxico Lanches”. Even a centered pool table decorated the room.

The look of the fashion show, made in partnership with Augusto Mariotti, was inspired by bars and snack bars that represent (like no one else) Brazil. By its four corners. This national appreciation, present in Misci’s debut in person at SPFW, is one of Airon’s main pillars to compose his fashion creations — present in the event’s line-up for two years, in a fully digital way.

The pieces, in turn, were mostly worked using earth tones. In technical terms, they wore fringed jacquard in organic cotton and matelassé with the embossed branding — including a matelassé in hand-worked fuxico and irregular waistlines.

The feeling of nostalgia, even if not for the bars, as approached in a way by Misci, also unfolded in other ways. As with the hug, for example.

THE annoys he reinforced, through his clothes, how much we missed this gesture while we were confined inside our homes. And, above all, isolated. In the collection, the design of the hug by Rita Comparato became a print alongside the work of artist Rafael Silvares.

Annoys | SPFW N52 Image: Disclosure

In yet another nostalgic approach, Fernanda Yamamoto rescued his family memories to address the presence of the kimono in his life. Of oriental descent, the stylist used three antique kimonos as a base for the presented collection, resinifying them with embroidery and silk appliqués.

already the Holy Resistance he immersed himself in his affective memories and took a parade inspired by the Recôncavo Baiano and the women who move the world of faith, axé, samba de roda and resistance.

the past and the future

not so far

Handred | SPFW N52 Image: Felipe Napolinário

And in the end, saudade also becomes homage. THE Handred, in partnership with Oficina Brennand, took to the catwalk the mythical universe built by the painter, draftsman, sculptor, ceramist and writer Francisco Brennand, who died in 2019, in a special collection by “Handred Brennand”.

Known for working with raw materials such as silk, linen and jacquard, the label transported the infinite possibilities of Brennand’s work to the textile surface.

Silk, one of the main highlights of the collection, appeared in three-dimensional flowers, reminiscent of the artist’s sculptures, and folded in pleats, together with the rustic and irregular texture of the shantung. Free shapes and volumes, not perfect, as Brennand liked to work.

Ending the day, as a counterpoint, Lino Villaventura turned his eyes and creations to the future. Without leaving the past behind.

With “Sci-fi Handmade”, the stylist rescued raw materials, such as buriti straw, and previous works to tell a new story through the upcycling.

The narrative created by Lino, through his clothes, still questioned the environmental collapse in which we live. The art of haute couture was alerted to the urgent need for a regeneration of our planet. Before that, like many of the things mentioned above, it also becomes longing.

