science says that grandmothers are good for us – WAVE WELLS

Scientists say they have demonstrated what many people who were lucky enough to grow up with their grandmothers have always known: Our fathers’ mothers have strong parental instincts and are predisposed to care deeply about their grandchildren.

A new study released at the Royal Society B this week is the first to provide a neural look at this precious intergenerational link.

Using functional magnetic resonance imaging, researchers at Emory University, Georgia, scanned the brains of 50 grandparents exposed to images of their grandchildren, who were between three and 12 years old.

As a control, they also saw photos of unknown children, an adult parent of the same sex as their grandchildren, and an unknown adult.

“The areas of the brain that are involved in emotional empathy were captured, as well as the areas of the brain that are involved in simulating and preparing motor movements. When they see the photos of the grandchildren, they really feel what the grandchild is feeling. So when the child is expressing joy, they feel that joy. When children are expressing suffering, they feel that suffering,” James Rilling, the anthropologist and neuroscientist who led the study, told AFP.

The same motor regions of the brain are also activated in mothers’ brains, and are believed to be related to the instinct to hold, or approach, and interact with a child.

When grandmothers saw images of their adult children, however, there was a stronger activation of brain regions related to cognitive empathy – which seeks to understand what a person is thinking, or feeling, and why, without much emotional involvement.

This, according to Rilling, could be related to the cute appearance of children, which the youngest of many species share to trigger nurturing responses.

