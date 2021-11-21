see the numbers drawn today in the contest

The Mega-Sena contest 2430 was held today (20) in São Paulo. According to Caixa, the award for those who enter the six dozen drawn today (19-26-39-45-46-56) is BRL 39,690,444.49.

Caixa will soon announce if the lucky ones have nailed the numbers.

In the previous contest, on the 17th of November, no one was in every dozen drawn (11-37-53-55-56-60), which caused the prize to accumulate and reach the estimated value in the current drawing.

How do I enter the next Mega-Sena draw?

You need to place a bet of six to 15 numbers on the lottery credentials through Caixa, or on the bank’s special lottery website. All bets registered until 19:00 on the day of the draw participate in the next contest.

How much does it cost to bet on Mega-Sena?

It depends on how many numbers you intend to put in the game. The minimum bet is now R$4.50, and you are entitled to choose six tens from 1 to 60. If you want to place an extra number to increase the chances of hitting, the price of the game goes up to R$31.50. In the most expensive scenario, with 15 numbers on the wheel, the bet can cost R$22,522.50.

What were the biggest prizes from the regular Mega-Sena contests?

2150, 5/11/2019, 1 winning bet; total award: BRL 289.4 million

winning bet; total award: 2,237, 2/27/2020; two winning bets; total award: BRL 211.6 million

winning bets; total award: 1764, 11/25/2015; 1 winning bet; total award: BRL 205.3 million

winning bet; total award: 1772, 12/22/2015; two winning bets; total award: BRL 197.4 million

winning bets; total award: 1655, 11/22/2014; two winning bets; total award: BRL 135.3 million

winning bets; total award: 2161, 6/19/2019; 1 winning bet; total award: BRL 124.2 million

winning bet; total award: 2189, 9/18/2019: 1 winning bet; total award: BRL 120 million

winning bet; total award: 1,220, 6/10/2010; 1 winning bet; total award: BRL 119.1 million

winning bet; total award: 1,575, 2/19/2014; 1 winning bet; total award: BRL 111.5 million

winning bet; total award: 1,953, 7/29/2017; 1 winning bet; total award: BRL 107.9 million

And what are my chances of winning at Mega-Sena?

This also varies depending on the amount of tens in your bet. With the smallest (R$ 4.50), with six numbers, the chance of hitting all the balls drawn and winning the biggest prize is one in 50,063,860. Playing an extra ten (R$31.50), the probability increases. It becomes one in 7,151,980. Anyone willing to pay more than R$22,500 in a bet with 15 tens will have a chance in 10,003 to do it all and become a millionaire.

How does the pool that Caixa sells at lotteries works?

These raffles are organized by Caixa-accredited lotteries. They are group bets with a minimum price stipulated at R$ 10 in the case of Mega-Sena. The minimum mandatory fee per participant is R$ 5. In this modality, there may be an additional service fee of 35% of the fee. The Mega-Sena pool allows from two to 100 shares. In each pool, it is possible to place ten different bets.

Have more questions? Check out the answers to the most frequently asked questions about Mega-Sena.