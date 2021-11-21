Sega reveals that his alliance with Microsoft does not mean Xbox exclusives • Eurogamer.pt

It was early November of this year that it became known about the alliance between SEGA and Microsoft to explore a strategic alliance to produce large-scale, global games with Microsoft’s Azure platform.

It is a medium-long-term strategy to develop what he calls a “Super Game”. The focus will be games centered around the words “global, online, community and IP usage”.

But SEGA has now wanted to clarify that this partnership/alliance will not result in exclusive games for the Xbox ecosystem.

“We already have a very close business relationship with Microsoft. We have outsourced the development of their titles on a large scale and, as a third party, we are providing a variety of titles.”

“When we announced the Super Game concept, Microsoft was sympathetic to that vision and that led to the announcement now. On this, we are not talking about releasing games exclusively for Microsoft, but developing the Super Game that will be delivered to the world together, with your technical support”.

Here is the clarification that the so-called Super Game is a global project, for all platforms, where Microsoft is a technical support partner.