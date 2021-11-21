Serasa extends Feirão Limpa Nome for a limited time!

Until next Monday (22), the Feira Limpa Nome da Serasa will take place. It is intended for those who want to negotiate their debts and will provide debt assistance of R$50 to those who pay a debt of at least R$200 in cash. The negotiation can take place through the Serasa app. The R$50 bonus will be transferred to the user’s account until December 17, in Serasa’s consumer digital wallet, and can be used to pay slips, recharge the cell phone and even pay other debts.

In short, the minimum amount of R$ 200 to be paid to guarantee Serasa’s 50 bonus can be made up of one or several debts. In other words, the consumer can pay, in cash, only one overdue bill of R$200, or two R$100, four of R$50, for example.

Below, check out the step-by-step instructions for negotiating your overdue accounts. That way, you can earn and receive debt aid:

Download Serasa’s app from Google Play or the App Store; Then login to the app; After that, choose the expiration date of the overdue account you want to trade and close the deal. You will receive the payment slip by SMS or by email; After that, check the debt on the screen, click on “see offer” and select the option “payment in cash”; Then, pay the ticket until November 30th; Finally, keep the app installed on your mobile until December 17th, and you’ll earn R$50 in your Serasa digital wallet to use as you wish.

Image: Alison Nunes Calazans / Shutterstock.com