Smallpox vials accidentally found in a US laboratory

Several vials marked with a label written “spox” were accidentally found by an employee in a laboratory in Pennsylvania, in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the incident took place last Tuesday (16) and there is no evidence that the material has leaked.

“The frozen vials labeled ‘spox’ were accidentally discovered by a laboratory worker while cleaning a freezer at a facility conducting vaccine research in Pennsylvania. The CDC, its administration partners and authorities are investigating the matter and the contents of the vials appear to be intact,” said the CDC.

“The laboratory worker who discovered the vials was wearing gloves and a face mask. We will provide more details as they become available”, explained the agency. “There is no indication that anyone has been exposed to the small number of frozen vials,” he added.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened in the US. In 2014, officials from the National Institutes of Health found six vials of smallpox in a Maryland laboratory warehouse. At the time, the CDC said that some samples had the virus active, but there was no evidence of a leak.

Since then, there has been a debate about whether the samples should all be destroyed or kept for research. In the country, routine vaccination for the entire population ended in 1972, but some publics, such as the military and researchers, can still receive the immunizing agent.

According to the World Health Organization, smallpox was globally eradicated in 1980, with vaccination. The virus’s mortality rate is 30%, hence the great concern with the disease. As there are no more cases in the world, routine vaccination is no longer applied.

