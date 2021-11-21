Solar power motivates business for domestic tile installations – General

The price of electricity is a bogeyman that has haunted Brazilians’ pockets. According to an internal document of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) to which the state had access this month, the financial impact of the water crisis on the electricity bill is expected to triple in 2022. If in 2021 the accumulated readjustment for residential consumers reached 7%, the projected increase for next year is 21%.

Running in parallel with the high price of electricity, businesses that market solutions for solar energy saw demand grow, not only from companies and industries but also from residential condominiums and houses. “There is a growing interest from the population, companies and also public managers in using their roofs, facades and parking lots to generate renewable energy locally”, says Vinicius Lopes, founder of the Papillon Lait group, from Campinas (SP).

Formed by commercial partnerships between businesses with innovative and sustainable solutions, the group earned nearly R$ 850 thousand with its photovoltaic solar energy unit aimed at the residential niche in 2020 and forecasts to close 2021 with an increase of 132%. The entrepreneur says that the solution is the greatest ally for those who want to eliminate the concern with increases in the electricity bill because, after installing the solar panels, the monthly savings reach 95%.

“To ensure maximum use of the equipment, our team created the Optimize Solar Method”, he adds, explaining that a precise analysis is made of the positioning of the plates in order to have the longest solar irradiation time possible.

Papillon Lait currently has more than 60 residential projects, in addition to two solar plants for condominiums. But there are still challenges to expand. According to Lopes, in addition to winning the lobby of large construction companies that want to build more stone ponds and that of distributors interested in selling energy, the population’s consumption mentality also needs a change. “Brazilians still prefer to invest in cars and other consumer objects instead of renewable energy.”

Coping with the water crisis

Franchisee of Blue Sol Energia Solar in São Paulo, José Guilherme Novaes has always worked in areas related to innovation and technology, being attracted by the solar energy sector because he can also combine his knowledge of marketing and administration. “As I was undertaking for the first time and did not have the technical knowledge, the franchise model was the one that best met my needs.”

He says that the brand offers customers the development of the project, installation and connection of photovoltaic systems to the electricity grid. The project is developed by engineers based at the company’s headquarters, in Ribeirão Preto (SP), and installation is carried out by approved professionals.

Owner of three units, which correspond to exclusive areas of operation in 12 cities in the Greater São Paulo, Alphaville and Campinas region, he says that sales reached R$ 10 million in 2020. “The franchise is responsible for sales and installation , which correspond to approximately 20% to 25% of this sales value.”

The projection is to end 2021 with an estimated turnover of R$ 18 million. “Although (the pandemic) was a very challenging period, we are experiencing a moment of strong demand in this second semester. The sector has established itself as the fastest and safest way to face the water crisis.” Since 2017, its units have installed more than 360 residential, commercial and industrial photovoltaic systems. Only residential or condominiums, there were more than 290 systems, representing 34% of the installed capacity.

Franchise Financing

Graduated in fashion, Morgana Rohden decided to invest in an Energy Brasil franchise when she found out she was pregnant with her second child, in 2019. She already knew the company, which is based in São José do Rio Preto (SP), and decided to set up a unit in Braço Norte (SC). He took the training in February 2020, but a few weeks later the pandemic came. “I had already rented the room and bought the furniture, but I couldn’t open the store. So, in that first moment, it was all a Whatsapp job.”

After calling potential customers, the franchisee ranked first in the network in sales in 2020, reaching R$ 1 million. Today, it already has two more franchises, one in Tubarão and the other in Criciúma, and expects to reach R$ 2 million in sales by the end of the year.

With more than 400 franchised units and present in all states, the network of businessman Túlio Fonseca had revenues of BRL 50 million in 2020 and the forecast is to close 2021 with BRL 80 million and 450 franchises. New franchisees have at their disposal a financing line for store assembly and working capital, created in August.

The company also launched a 15 square meter container model that offers the same products and services as a conventional store and can be installed in parking lots, gas stations, supermarkets and residential condominiums.

Another brand new approach focused on small customers and on the democratization of solar energy is Energy Pay, a payment system that has its own machine. In practice, it allows the customer to parcel the kit in several cards and up to 12 times, facilitating the taking of credit for classes C and D and eliminating the bureaucracy of financing.

home-based model

Launched by Portal Solar in May, Portal Solar Franquias sold 73 units in six months of operation and has the goal of closing the year with 100 franchisees. In the home-based model, without the need for a physical store, franchises are spread across several capitals of the country, in addition to smaller municipalities.

For Physics professor Jeyson do Carmo, who is passionate about the topic of solar energy and opened a network franchise in Fortaleza in July, it was motivating to implement the business with a brand concerned with educating the population on the use of sustainable energy.

“Today we are crossing the barrier from a civilization that extracts energy from the planet itself to a civilization that harnesses the energy of the solar system. It is nothing utopian to think that, in a few years, we will have all homes, businesses and industries generating their own energy with the photovoltaic method.”

In the first three months of operation, he and his partner earned R$ 70 thousand, with an average of 6 clients per month. “The projection for 2022 is that each client will indicate at least one more, in addition to the intention to triple the numbers with our own capture and expansion of the sales team”, foresees the entrepreneur. “For the customer, the cost-benefit is extremely advantageous because you buy a system that will generate energy on your roof. We usually tell the customer that the question is not whether he will join the photovoltaic system, but when.”