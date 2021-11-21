Solskjaer’s departure from Manchester United is marked by a lack of ideas, ‘no faith’ stars at work and criticism of training

Calculation of ESPN brings information about Manchester United’s backstage and Solskjaer’s situation before he was fired

The departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was confirmed this Sunday by Manchester United. And the ESPN he found out from sources all the backstage of the ex-striker’s dismissal, who gained strength among some of the club’s players due to the training methods and tactical demands considered too one-dimensional and lacking in imagination and new ideas.

United confirmed on Sunday that Solskjaer had stepped down as coach a month before his three-year term following a 4-1 defeat at Watford that left the team six points behind their lead. UEFA Champions League.

The 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road was United’s heaviest loss to a newly promoted team in more than 30 years and the team’s seventh defeat in 13 games in all competitions.

Sources told the ESPN last month, after the defeat at home to the Liverpool 5-0 that experienced players lost faith in Solskjaer and his coaches.

And sources have said that several key players were angered by Solskjaer and his coaches’ ability to make the team better, with a source telling the ESPN that players considered the training “too British” and inadequate for the requirements of modern game at the elite level.

Solskjaer’s technical team consisted of former United players including Michael Carrick and Mike Phelan, as well as Northern Irishman Kieran McKenna. Several other coaches had previously worked with Solskjaer at Cardiff City, where he was relegated from the Premier League, and in Norway with Molde. Solskjaer’s coaching staff remains at the club, with the coach being the only way out as things stand. The club hired a set-piece coach, Eric Ramsay, in the summer.

Sources said United’s hierarchy was aware of concerns about the quality of the technical team and “offered Solskjaer all levels of support and told him he could have everything he needed to fix things.”

Executive Vice President Ed Woodward was informed, however, that Solskjaer believed his coaches were world-class, forcing the club to support the coach’s judgment.

Following Solskjaer’s departure from coaching, the former United Carrick midfielder will take on the interim role against Villarreal in the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday.