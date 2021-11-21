students report problem on the Inep website

The anxiety of students enrolled for the 2021 ENEM (National High School Examination) began to increase around 11:00 am today due to a problem noted by candidates on the Participant’s Page, hosted on the Inep (National Institute of Studies and Research) website Anísio Teixeira Educational Programs).

According to reports on Twitter, several students are unable to check information, such as in which room they should take the test. The report of UOL also faced difficulties when trying to access the portal.

The gates for Enem 2021 open at noon and the race will start at 1pm. Thus, those enrolled in the program have reinforced the urgency of accessing the site.

O UOL contacted Inep by email and is awaiting a response.

“It’s less than two hours to leave the house and so far I haven’t been able to print my application”, complained a netizen pointing out the flaw in the Participant Page.

It’s less than 2 hours before I leave the house and until agr I couldn’t print my application, the damn inep website doesn’t work. — Débora (@DeboraMaria_c) November 21, 2021

“I’m not able to access Inep’s website and I’m getting nervous to go to the race,” said another.

See more reactions:

INEP’S SITE IS GIVING AN ERROR I WILL HAVE A STRETCH — amaral (@amaralzete) November 21, 2021

How rancid the inep site went down and I don’t remember the room and the building of my test site aaaaaa — V i N i (@_vinikf) November 21, 2021

I was trying to open inep’s website to save the location and test room, and the thing is out of order — vique is burning red (@bluxjayway) November 21, 2021

Oh Wonderful, Inep’s website is giving an error

how i love my life — ? iris (@irisoliveirx) November 21, 2021

You have to have the confirmation card printed, the one that shows the place of the test. but my teacher said you can show it on your cell phone, because inep’s website is not loading — (@adafidafi) November 21, 2021