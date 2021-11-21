students report problem on the Inep website

The anxiety of students enrolled for the 2021 ENEM (National High School Examination) began to increase around 11:00 am today due to a problem noted by candidates on the Participant’s Page, hosted on the Inep (National Institute of Studies and Research) website Anísio Teixeira Educational Programs).
According to reports on Twitter, several students are unable to check information, such as in which room they should take the test. The report of UOL also faced difficulties when trying to access the portal.
The gates for Enem 2021 open at noon and the race will start at 1pm. Thus, those enrolled in the program have reinforced the urgency of accessing the site.
O UOL contacted Inep by email and is awaiting a response.
“It’s less than two hours to leave the house and so far I haven’t been able to print my application”, complained a netizen pointing out the flaw in the Participant Page.
“I’m not able to access Inep’s website and I’m getting nervous to go to the race,” said another.
See more reactions: