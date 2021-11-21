Sudanese Prime Minister is released and resumes his post almost 1 month after military coup | World

2 of 5 Video image shows, from left to right: Sudan Transitional Military Council Deputy Chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok during ceremony of signing agreement to restore transition to civilian rule in the country, in the capital Khartoum, on 21 November 2021 — Photo: AFPTV

Video image shows, from left to right: Sudan Transitional Military Council Deputy Chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the country’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok during the signing ceremony of agreement to restore transition to civilian rule in the country in the capital Khartoum on 21 November 2021 — Photo: AFPTV