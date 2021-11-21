Supla on the BBB? Cantor reveals for which fee he would participate in Globo’s reality show · TV News

Twenty years after participating in the reality TV show Casa dos Artistas (2001-2004), Supla seems to carry a certain trauma from the national TV show. Now, the singer revealed for which fee he would participate in Big Brother Brasil if invited. “If they pay me the premium amount [R$ 1,5 milhão], I enter”, conditioned.

In an interview with the column by Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the rocker opened the door on what might spill over as a result of participating in the BBB.

“I have respect for whoever wants to participate, but the exposure is huge. Some people sign up and really have nothing to lose artistically. Of course, many fear tarnishing their reputation, others go crazy in there. therapy to take care of the head, but the confinement is hard,” he confessed.

Despite putting aside the desire to join the most successful reality show in Brazil, Supla admitted that he feels like working on fictional works.

“Ricardo Waddington was my director in the telenovela, in the past. Suddenly, I make this resumption of contacts. My wish is not to do Supla. I would rather do a series”, he revealed.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos