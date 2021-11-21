Supla reveals condition to join ‘BBB’ | celebrities

reproduction supple

Singer Supla, 55, commented on a possible participation in “BBB 22” and revealed his condition to be on Globo’s reality show.

In an interview for the column by Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo, Supla confessed that he would only enter the most watched house in Brazil if Globo guaranteed the value of the prize as a fee.

“I say, ‘If they pay me the prize amount (R$1.5 million), I’ll go in.’ artistically. Of course, many fear to tarnish their reputation, others go crazy in there. It’s not easy. I go to therapy to take care of my head, but confinement is hard. I really want to go back to working on fiction. , I make this resumption of contacts”, revealed Supla.

The singer, who participated in the reality show “Casa dos Artistas” 20 years ago and made a romantic partner with Bárbara Paz, pointed out that the SBT reality show was sexist. Supla analyzed the reality after recalling a lives made with Barbara, where the actress suggested the ex’s macho behavior.

“I don’t even agree with her when she said that. The program itself was that it was sexist. Silvio Santos called the girl ‘paw’. As far as I remember, I didn’t do anything sexist. In my view, no. O what happened a lot was when we discussed the relationship and she asked: ‘Do you want to be with me or not?’ But there I thought: ‘Man, we’re on a TV show. Let me choose what I want to do!’ I never put myself as a superior, as a good guy. Despite these different opinions, I have a lot of respect for Barbara. She’s an actress who takes what she does very seriously,” he added.