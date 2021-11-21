TCU minister denies request for removal of the president of Inep

BRASILIA – The minister of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) Walton Alencar denied a request to remove the president of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), Danilo Dupas. The election was presented by a group of nine deputies after servants who occupied leading positions in the organ handed over their posts. They accuse the government of interfering in the preparation of the National Secondary Education Examination (Enem).

Although he did not accept the request for leave, the minister recommended that the technical area of ​​the TCU investigate alleged irregularities in the examination, another request sent by the parliamentarians. Alencar cites as sources of suspicion the review of Enem’s issues without technical and pedagogical support, possible violation of the confidentiality of the evidence and possible actions of the authorities in the process, in addition to the impact of the stampede of civil servants in reaction to the alleged interference of the federal government in the content of the evidences.

The Enem tests will be applied this Sunday and the next, the 28th

“As for the provisional removal of the President of Inep, there is no evidence in the records, so far, that, continuing in the exercise of his functions, he could: delay or hinder the audit or inspection of this Court; cause further damage to the Treasury; or make its reimbursement unfeasible”, said the minister.

In his order, the minister recalled that the 16th Federal Civil Court of the Judiciary Section of the Federal District had already rejected the removal request of the Inep representative in an action filed by entities representing the students.