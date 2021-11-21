Tennis player Peng Shuai makes public appearance at tournament in China

The Chinese Shuai Peng, tennis player who was missing, made a public appearance this Sunday (21), at a tennis tournament in Beijing, China, according to official photos of the event.







Photo: Reuters

The images were initially released by a journalist from the Chinese state media on his social network. Afterwards, the athlete’s presence at the event was confirmed on the event’s official website, organized by the China Open.

Shuai Peng’s appearance comes after international pressure for the disclosure of information about his health. The tennis player has been missing since he accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, a senior Chinese Communist Party politician, of sexually abusing her.

The complaint was filed in early November on the Weibo social network, but was soon removed. Since then, there has been no news of the tennis player. The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) even threatened to leave China out of the professional circuit due to the lack of clarification about the disappearance.

In some videos released today, Shuai Peng appears in a blue jacket and white pants autographing children’s tennis balls. The WTA, however, believes that the images are not enough to attest that the former world number 1 in doubles is safe.

In addition, reporter Shen Shiwei made a point of focusing on the date of the event, to leave no doubt that she is alive. Earlier, Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Global Times, a periodical published by People’s Daily, the official Chinese Communist Party newspaper, had already published three videos showing Shuai Peng in Beijing, but which raised doubts.