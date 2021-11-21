Tesla server failure prevents drivers from starting their cars; understand

Tesla drivers were unable to start their branded cars on Friday after a power failure on the automaker’s server. Dozens of users posted error messages on the mobile app on social media that prevented them from connecting to vehicles.

Tesla’s app is used as a key by drivers to unlock and start their cars, although it’s not the only way to access vehicles. However, many owners end up relying on technology.

“I’m stuck an hour away from home because I normally use my phone to start my car,” wrote one Twitter user.

According to the website DownDetector, there were more than 500 reports of an error in the app this Friday. The company’s CEO, Elon Musk, responded to a complaint from a South Korean driver on Twitter and said he was “checking”.

Shortly thereafter, Musk announced that the system was being reset. The billionaire also stated that the company would “take measures to ensure that this does not happen again”.

Should be coming back online now. Looks like we may have accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic. Apologies, we will take measures to ensure this doesn’t happen again. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2021

Professor David Bailey, from the Birmingham Business School, was one of those affected. A Tesla owner and auto industry researcher, he told the BBC that the company is “kind of a victim of its own success”.

– She encourages her customers to use the state-of-the-art technology she creates, and sometimes it goes awry. While it’s clear that you can also use a key to unlock the car, a natural instinct for many Tesla drivers who are shopping one of the high-tech models on the market is to rely on technology – said Bailey.