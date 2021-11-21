The 9 pension funds most harmful to investors, according to Spiti

There are a multitude of investment products available on the market. It is often difficult to separate them into ‘good’ or ‘bad’ as each investor has a different risk profile and need. However, there are those applications that, even for the super conservative customer, bring more harm than good.

This is the case of some pension funds that have a set of characteristics: they are simple fixed income, generally passively managed, but with high administration fees. The combination of these factors results in very low returns to investors. On the other hand, the financial institutions behind these applications achieve great revenue, without delivering much results.

This situation is visible in the survey carried out by Spiti, based on Quantum Axis, a financial data platform. Crossing the characteristics mentioned above and equity (how much money is invested in the fund), the house of analysis reached the ‘9 pension funds most harmful to investors’.

“For us, the sign that a provident fund is hurting investors is a high (management) fee and a lot of money invested in the fund. So, we look at funds that have high fees and very large assets”, says Luciana Seabra, CEO of Spiti. “In addition, we took open pension funds, which are at least a decade old. In other words, they have been harming people for a long time.”

The nine pension funds belong to the so-called ‘bancões’ (Banco do Brasil, Caixa, Bradesco, Itaú and Santander) and have been losing to the CDI in the last 10 years. Together, the applications generated revenue of R$1.3 billion in administration fees in the last 12 months alone (November 2020 to November 2021).

“This calls the investor to get moving. Look at the size of this revenue, no bank is interested in changing that. It’s a lot of money earned, without the need for a sophisticated team to manage it, it’s a very low cost to maintain this type of fund”, emphasizes Seabra.

A lot of money invested, little return and high rates

The first pension fund to appear in the survey is Brasilprev RT Fix II Fic Fixed Income, by Brasilprev, an open supplementary pension company of Banco do Brasil. The fund has an administration fee of 1.5% per year and in the last 12 months alone, it has earned R$ 511 million in revenue from this tax – the highest recorded in the study.

On the other hand, the gross gain of shareholders in the same period was R$ 407.7 million. In other words, investors are paying more management fees than they are getting returns. Brasilprev RT Fix II Fic Fixed Income had a profitability of 1.16% in 12 months, losing to the CDI, which rose 3.42% in the same period. In a decade, the fund also had a profitability well below the benchmarking

“When you take a multimarket fund or an equity fund, which has the characteristic of having a little more complex management, then it makes more sense to have a higher management fee. In these cases (from the survey) they are fixed income funds, and as they are fixed income they should not be so expensive”, says Seabra.

Spiti’s CEO also highlights the composition of these applications. “They are sophisticated ‘zero’ fixed income funds, which do nothing much. The investments are made up of bonds indexed to the CDI and Selic or by very conservative private credit”, emphasizes the specialist. “And they are funds with very high equity. While they may not be open, there is no justification for not lowering rates for insiders. These are extremely profitable stocks for banks and that do not make any sense.”

In second place in the survey is another Brasilprev fund, Brasilprev RT Fix V Fic Fixed Income, which has a net worth of R$8.2 billion and an even higher management fee of 2%. In 12 months, revenue from taxation was R$179 million, against a gross gain of R$60.6 million for shareholders. Profitability in the period was only 0.65%.

The champion in management fees is Caixa 300 Fic Fixed Income Pension, from Caixa Econômica Federal, with 3% annual collection. The net revenue from these fees totals R$ 156.2 million since November last year, while the gross gain of shareholders is R$ 16.2 million. That is, the earnings of the shareholders is almost 10 times less than the earnings of the administrators. The fund also has the lowest yield among the nine investments, with just 0.32% return in 12 months.

In a statement, the Banco do Brasil supplementary pension company stated that the funds mentioned were created in the midst of economic scenarios that are very different from the current one. Brasilprev also reinforces that, in 2020 alone, it launched 33 new funds (fixed income, multi-market and external managers’ multi-market), all designed and adapted to the current economic reality of the country and with regressive rates as the investor’s reserve increases.

“The company is continually working on financial advisory efforts so that participants can diversify their portfolios, in the search for better long-term gains – through products with greater added value, without fixing their resources on a single strategy, especially the more conservative ones that gain a protective character”, explains the Banco do Brasil company.

Santander, in turn, stated that it has a complete portfolio of funds that caters to different investor profiles and seeks to maintain an offer that is adequate to prevailing market conditions. “The funds in question are not part of the active offer and, in this class of funds, the Bank offers competitive and efficient products to customers from all segments”, he emphasizes.

Bradesco claims that it has been adjusting over time its product portfolio and the management fees of its investment funds in order to better meet customer demands, in a move to adapt to the market.

“The bank constantly monitors the cost offer of its products to ensure that customers have the best investment opportunities. It is noteworthy that the decision to redeem or portability of fund resources linked to pension plans can financially impact the participant, having in considering that the old plans have social security characteristics of conversion into income that are no longer practiced by the market”, states the institution in a note.

Until the publication of this report, Caixa Econômica Federal and Itaú had not responded to requests from the E-Investor.

How to choose a good pension fund?

According to Seabra, it is important that investors always think about diversification, mixing funds with different levels of risk aimed at social security. “You can have a fixed income portfolio and also have multimarkets, stock funds, etc. Investors can have several VGBLs (for those who make a simplified income tax return, with a deduction from the accumulated profitability) or several PGBLs (allows deduction of contributions for those who make a complete income tax return)”, says the expert.

Remembering that it is not wrong to have simpler and more conservative funds, such as those mentioned in the survey, as long as they are ‘cheap’. That is, with administration fees compatible with the complexity of the application. “The pension funds that I like are much more sophisticated in terms of credit, give at least 110% of the CDI and have management fees close to 1%”, explains Seabra.

For those just starting out, the expert’s tip is to think of a pension ‘triad’: having a fixed income fund with private credit, a multimarket and a stock fund. Furthermore, it is recommended that each of these products be managed by managers specialized in that niche.

“Inside each ‘box’, choose the best teams. People spend so much time choosing a refrigerator, and pension funds choose the first one offered”, says Seabra. “It’s very important money to leave it all in Selic.”

It is important to highlight that social security is also portable. Therefore, the investor can change to another fund, either belonging to the same financial institution or to a different institution, without losing the taxation history.

