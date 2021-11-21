The company organizes a trip for R$80 to the end of Libertadores in Uruguay between Palmeiras and Flamengo

Buser, the intermediation platform for road transport in Brazil, is organizing the departure of two buses, one in Rio de Janeiro and the other in São Paulo, with 30 seats in each vehicle, at the value of R$80, with a departure on November 24th and return one day after the final., which will be held on November 27 at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay.

A bus was destined for the people of Palmeira, leaving from São Paulo. From Rio de Janeiro, a bus will depart for the Rubro-Negros. Interested parties needed to pre-register on the site with data filling in order to be entitled to purchase.

Obviously, given the limited number of vacancies and the great search for the trip, it was not surprising to see that the registration phase was quickly closed. O THROW! contacted Buser to find out if the company was considering releasing more buses.

– At first, we won’t open any more vacancies. These buses were negotiated with great care by our Operations team, a process that requires complex logistics and a certain amount of time in advance – said the platform’s press office.

The company also explained the need for the trip to take place on November 24, three days before the final.

– Our priority is that trips are made with maximum comfort and safety. For a bus journey like this, we need to consider a maximum speed limit on the roads and also the time to cross the border, which can take longer than usual. In other words, it is necessary to work with a safety margin of at least 1-2 days. Other than that, we wanted to offer a different experience for the user, so that he can enjoy at least 1 more day at the destination – he said.

Speaking of safety, Buser showed itself to be cautious about the possibility of fights between the two fans on the way to Montevideo, and pointed out that it organized the trips with different routes in ‘undercover’ buses, without characterization of the fans.

– Our planning took this into account, of course, that’s why the partner buses will not be characterized with the fans, they will only bring the Buser brand/logo. In addition, they will leave from different locations and times, also taking different routes from Pelotas to their destination, so that they do not cross – he said.

– Anyway, during the service to passengers who are making reservations this weekend, Buser is directing all Palmeiras fans to São Paulo and all Flamengo fans to Rio de Janeiro, so that the fans don’t get lost mix it up – concluded.