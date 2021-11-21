The Farm: Valentina Francavilla says Dayane Mello deserves not to win the reality show

Valentina Francavilla, which last Thursday (18th) was eliminated from “A Fazenda 13”, by Record TV, detonated her ‘friend’ Dayane Mello here outside. In a live on the program’s digital platforms, the stage assistant of Programa do Ratinho (SBT) said that the model deserves to miss the rural reality show.

“My feeling for Day couldn’t change, it’s still confused. He’s confused because I’ve seen a lot of horrible things, but I still like her. I think her attitudes are ugly, saying: ‘Girl, wake up to life. Where do you think you are?’ I won’t be able to support or root for her, ever! Whoever deserves the prize has to win”, said Valentina.

“Maybe she doesn’t even realize the harm she’s doing to herself, she doesn’t have that awareness. Or maybe he’s a bad person, we don’t know. I can’t tell you today: ‘I don’t like Day’. I like her, I was with her until a few hours ago. I saw things about her that I was very surprised as a human being, not as a friendship. I could see that there are bad people, I had never seen them like this, clearly”, concluded the famous woman.

Watch the video:

