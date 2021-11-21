The King of Fighters XV open beta has PS Plus issues and other bugs

Facebook

the open beta of The King of Fighters XV happens this weekend for PS4 and PS5. As expected because it is a beta, the game has some issues.

One of the most reported issues is that users who are not PS Plus subscribers should have access to the test, but this is not happening at the moment. Also, searching for random matches resulted in error messages.

SNK is aware of the issues and, in principle, the search for casual matches has already been fixed. We recommend that you keep an eye on the SNK Twitter for more information about the test this weekend.





【KOF XV OBT】

Currently we have confirmed reports of some bugs in the beta test.

We will update with more information when a fix is ​​found. -Non PS+ users running into errors

-Errors when searching for Casual Matches#KOF #KOF15 #kofxvobt #kof15obt https://t.co/v5MECXlJvg — SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) November 20, 2021