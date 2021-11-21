The Left’s Effort to Normalize Pedophilia

Some on the left have made a concerted effort lately to “normalize” pedophilia by distorting language.| Photo: Pixabay

Some on the left have made a concerted effort lately to “normalize” pedophilia by distorting the language and shifting the focus away from worrying about possible victims to the pedophile himself. This is a dangerous precedent that everyone must understand and face.

In a Nov. 8 interview with the Prostasia Foundation, a San Francisco-based nonprofit purportedly dedicated to protecting children, Allyn Walker offered several explanations and excuses for pedophiles — or, as he calls them, “people with attraction to minors”.

Walker, assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, he said: “Many people when they hear the term ‘pedophile’ automatically assume it means a sex offender, which is not true, and this leads to a lot of misconceptions about the attraction to minors.”

Author of the book “A Long, Dark Shadow: Minor-Attracted People and Their Pursuit of Dignity” [Uma longa sombra negra: pessoas atraídas por menores e sua busca pela dignidade, em tradução livre], went on to explain the difference between a “person attracted to minors” and a pedophile, saying that behavior must overcome desire.

“From my point of view, there is no morality or immorality connected with being attracted to someone, because no one can control who they are attracted to,” Walker said. “In other words, it’s not who we feel is OK or not. Our behaviors in response to this attraction are OK or not. ”

But that could easily turn into a slippery slope.

The interview generated deserved outrage among conservative circles, and Old Dominion University placed Walker on administrative leave.

Sadly, Walker’s view is gaining traction among some in the academic elite and the entertainment industry — often the double whammy necessary for an issue to shift from marginal or atypical to at least somewhat acceptable to the mainstream.

What’s interesting here is that Walker isn’t as direct as others in Hollywood and academia: Walker avoids the obvious word for someone with pedophilia, “a psychiatric disorder in which an adult has sexual fantasies or engages in sexual acts with a child preteen”—the literal definition—and puts a more innocuous and euphemistic name on it.

This sort of Orwellian attempt to change definitions by twisting language must be confronted until it is widely recognized for what it is.

In July 2018, a TEDx speaker argued that pedophilia should be accepted as “an unchanging sexual orientation.” Mirjam Heine’s presentation, “Pedophilia is a Natural Sexual Orientation” at the University of Wurtzberg in Germany is Test A in the effort to make pedophilia sound as benign as a person who loves sweets but doesn’t gorge on dessert.

“According to current research, pedophilia is an immutable sexual orientation, such as heterosexuality. Nobody chooses to be a pedophile. Nobody can not be”, said Heine. “The difference between pedophilia and other sexual orientations is that living with that sexual orientation will end in disaster.”

While Heine rightly noted that abusing children is “wrong, without a doubt”, she also said that a “pedophile who doesn’t mistreat children has done nothing wrong”.

This seems a dramatically low standard for civilized society and hardly an area where we want to collectively change our cultural patterns: pedophilia is a form of paraphilia, not an orientation, and it is not acceptable even if abuse does not occur.

O Washington Post published an opinion column in June: “Yes, perversion is about LGBT pride. And I want my children to see this”, which sought to normalize children’s acceptance and tolerance of sexual deviation. The Netflix movie “Cuties,” which featured teenage girls dolled up and dancing in a sexually suggestive way, unabashedly promoted the sexualization of children, and its availability on such a popular platform made it seem normal and acceptable.

While pedophilia—at least until now—remains repulsive to the vast majority of Americans, that resistance can be eroded in states where more sex offenders reside or where sex trafficking is an issue, such as California, Texas and Florida.

It is imperative that Americans see efforts to normalize pedophilia for what they are, regardless of euphemistic labels, and remain steadfast in the defense of children.

As Rod Dreher wrote on November 12th in an article, “Normalizing Pedophiles” [Normalizando pedófilos], on The American Conservative website about trying to connect a person’s desires and identity:

If sexual desire is the equivalent of identity, and if desiring sexually minors is at the heart of one’s identity, then how can we stigmatize or suppress pedophiles if we recognize that other types of sexual minorities have civil rights?

Anyone who has lived through the last [20] he has known for years that sexual identity and the law are a slippery slope. This needs to be crushed now, no excuses.

©2021 The Daily Signal. Published with permission. Original in English.