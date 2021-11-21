The magnitude of the volcano eruption on the island of La Palma rises

The magnitude of the volcano eruption Cumbre Vieja, in Las Palmas, in the Canary Islands, went up today from VEI-2 to VEI-3. The decision was communicated by the scientific committee of the volcano forecasting and monitoring body Involve. According to the agency, the increase in magnitude does not imply a greater explosion of the volcano.

The eruption passes to VEI-3, just as the days announced by our experts. The large number of fallen scenes clearly indicated the step to this level, after a review by the PEVOLCA committee. The VEI-3 does not indicate that the eruption empeore ni that it changes its behavior pic.twitter.com/7pRye6fzMk — INVOLCAN (@involcan) November 20, 2021

The decision to raise the eruption’s explosive index came after the realization that 10 million cubic meters of pyroclastic material have already been emitted. The Spanish scientists also emphasized that there is no change in the explosive characteristics of the eruption, which have remained the same since September 19, when the volcanic crisis began. Activity varies from day to day and increased this Saturday after a Friday with less ash and pyroclasts.

At this moment, there are three active lava flows running along the southernmost part of the island of La Palma. The fastest growing one advanced 130 meters between yesterday and this Saturday morning. According to the latest data, the area covered by lava reaches 1,050 hectares.

What is the Volcanic Explosivity Index (EIV-VEI)

In volcanology, there is a scale known as the Volcanic Explosivity Index (IEV-VEI), which is an indicator of the size and explosiveness of eruptions. It records the amount (volume) of material a volcano expels and the height of the erupting cloud. The IEV-VEI scale ranges from 0 to 8, but it is logarithmic, meaning that an increase of 1 in the scale represents a 10 times more powerful explosion.

13-minute recording of the eruption recorded in fast camera in Jedey this afternoon / 13-minute footage of the eruption recorded in time lapse mode at Jedey this afternoon pic.twitter.com/42NctJcnyX — INVOLCAN (@involcan) November 18, 2021

The eruption of La Palma now reaches scale 3. In comparison, the VEI of Iceland’s Eyjafjallajökull volcano, which paralyzed, European airlift was VEI-4. The Vesuvius event that destroyed Pompeii was VEI-5. Already the eruption of Pinatubo, from the beginning of the 90’s, which brought cooling of the planet, was VEI-6.

Super eruptions (also known as mega colossal eruptions) have an IEV of 8, meaning they are the most explosive eruptions on the scale. Supervolcanoes emit huge amounts of material, more than 1,000 cubic kilometers, but these eruptions are very rare.

A supereruption is estimated to occur only once every 10,000 years or more. For example, there are no super-eruptions in the recent human historical record, although they do exist in the geological record. In other words, it is certain that they occurred because they were studied based on geological deposits.

One of the most famous super-eruptions occurred in the United States, inside Yellowstone National Park, and led to the formation of the so-called Yellowstone Caldera 640,000 years ago. The caldera measures 69 x 45 kilometers and was formed during the Lava Creek eruption. Yellowstone is a supervolcano, like the Diamond Caldera in Chile, that was formed by supereruptions about 130,000 years ago.

These supervolcanoes are usually produced in continental drift zones, where eruptions are most explosive. This did not happen in the Canary Islands of Spain because the archipelago is not in a continental drift, but in a zone called a hotspot.

If such a megacolossal eruption were to occur on Earth now, it would trigger a violent cooling climate change with worldwide agricultural collapse that would bring hunger and misery to levels never seen in thousands of years. Studies have shown that eruptions at the top of the IEV scale pump so much ash into the atmosphere that they would block the sun’s rays and lead to changes in climate on a global scale. Furthermore, in the area where the supereruption occurred, the devastation would be total because the associated material expelled is usually a pyroclastic flow that destroys everything in the vicinity with a range that can extend for hundreds of kilometers.

The eruption of Cumbre Vieja

The eruption is the first in La Palma since October 1971, when the Teneguia volcano spewed lava for three weeks. La Palma, with 85,000 inhabitants, is one of the eight islands in the Canary Islands. At its closest point to Africa, it is 100 kilometers from Morocco. The Canary Islands are 460 kilometers from Madeira Island, in Portugal, and 1,428 kilometers from Sal Island, in Cape Verde.

Thermographic video taken ayer at 1:00 pm canaria de ayer in Tacande / Thermographic video taken yesterday at 1:00 pm Canarian time in Tacande pic.twitter.com/yBNd8G7mF5 — INVOLCAN (@involcan) November 20, 2021

Volcanic activity in the southern part of the island of La Palma has lasted at least 125,000 years and formed the volcano known as Cumbre Vieja, or also simply as Dorsal Sur. Despite being different structures, Cumbre Vieja could be part of the Taburiente volcano. The Cumbre Vieja erupted in 1971, 1949, 1712, 1677, 1646 and 1585.

It is the most active volcano in the Canary Islands. The eruptions occurred at intervals of 20-60 years. The exception was the remarkable 237-year dormancy between 1712 and 1949. Scientists speculate that the massive six-year eruption on the nearby island of Lanzarote in 1730 induced a long dormancy at Cumbre Vieja of more than two centuries until 1949.