The new problem that Vale will have to face

THE active cut the target price of Valley (VALLEY3) by 30%, from BRL 120 to BRL 84.50, amid the deterioration of the prices of the iron ore. The neutral recommendation was maintained.

For analyst Ilan Arbetman the demand in China, a major global consumer of the commodity, will remain under pressure. Environmental constraints and the slowdown in Chinese growth have caused jolts in the world’s second-largest economy.

“We remain skeptical about Vale’s ability to increase the profitability of its ferrous minerals operation in the short term,” he says.

And as these challenges were not enough, the mining company suffers from another problem: the high production costs. “There was no reduction, which continues to limit the company’s achievement of higher margins, mainly due to higher logistical expenses”, he observes.

Arbetman also highlights that there are other companies and sectors with smaller asymmetries and better risk-return ratios, “even recognizing the possible current discount of the mining company’s multiples”.

The analyst calculates that the company has a 30% discount compared to its main global peers. “Thus, gaining greater credibility in the execution of its ESG policy is vital for reducing this discount”, he adds.

According to him, the possible greater future demand for higher quality products due to environmental pressures may continue to generate a positive impact on the prizes for his products.

Dividend record

the giants Petrobras (PETR4) and Vale will be the two largest profit distributors in the Brazilian market, with record dividend payments to their shareholders in 2021, shows a survey by consulting firm Economatica at the request of Estadão/Broadcast.

The payments, which should add up to at least R$ 136.4 billion in 2021, will be distributed to more than 1 million shareholders – 850,000 of which from the state-owned company and almost 300,000 from the mining company.

In the case of Petrobras, the big “awarded” is the government itself. Among amounts already paid by the company and forecast until December, of R$ 63.4 billion, R$ 23.3 billion must be paid to the Federal Government (including the BNDES share). Another around 850,000 shareholders, 750,000 of which in Brazil, will receive R$ 40.1 billion.

Vale, in turn, has 291,000 individual shareholders, 2,600 legal entities and 2,200 institutional shareholders, such as pension funds.

Investors who invest directly in shares receive the dividend via deposit in the broker’s account. Currently, income related to dividends does not pay Income Tax (IR) in the country.

The survey shows that Vale distributed BRL 73 billion up to September, the highest amount among companies listed on the B3 (B3SA3), the Brazilian stock exchange.

With State Agency