The victory and the results that interest Clube do Remo | Sport Para | Online Diary

The Series B of the Brazilian Championship is already in its final stretch. With the start of the 37th round and penultimate round of the dispute, it is already possible to know which are the main teams with chances of relegation from Serie B to C, and especially the possibilities of remaining in the competition for the following season. With the calculator already activated in their hands, fans live the anguish of not seeing their clubs’ decline once again. In a special way, Clube do Remo – which even without winning in the last five rounds – so far continues to depend only on itself to maintain itself.

Although they came out ahead of the scoreboard and expanded the margin by 2 x 0, Clube do Remo was unable to resist the pressure of Vasco da Gama and ended up giving up the 2 x 2 draw in the match held last Friday night ( 19), at the São Januário stadium, in Rio de Janeiro.

However, despite this, the Azulina team continues to have good and clear chances to continue in the national competition in the year 2022, due to the other results that ended up benefiting the Lion a lot, and with that, it makes the fans keep all their expectations firm and hopes.

LET’S SEE:



With the victory of Vila Nova-GO against Londrina-PR by 2 x 1, in a dispute held yesterday at the Onésio Brasileiro de Alvarenga stadium, in Goiânia-GO, and also with the defeat of Confiança-SE this Saturday (20), by 1 x 0, for Ponte Preta-SP, inside the Arena Batistão in Aracaju-SE, which culminated in the fall of the Sergipe proletarian to the 2022 Series C, so that Clube do Remo does not need to depend on any other result in the round In the end, it will be necessary for CRB-AL (which is in the fight for access to Serie A) to win its game against Vitória-BA, scheduled for next Monday (22), at the Rei Pelé stadium, in Maceió-AL.

In the event of a defeat by Rubro Negro from Bahia, Filho da Glória e do Triunfo takes the field on Sunday (27), needing only a simple victory against the already relegated Confiança to confirm their place in Serie B the following year.

In the event of a tie between the two teams, the team from Pará will still depend on its own strength. On the other hand, if Leão da Barra wins, it will reach 43 points, surpassing the remista team, which has 42 points. Currently, Clube do Remo occupies the 16th place, and is ahead of Londrina, 17th, with 41 points, and Vitória, which is 18th, with 40 points.

ONLY TWO PLACES REMAINING

So far, in addition to Confiança, Brasil de Pelotas had already confirmed its relegation to Serie C in 2022. According to calculations made by the website specialized in football statistics, Chance de Gol, only the three teams mentioned – Clube do Remo (38%), Londrina (72.3%), and Vitória (79.4%) – compete to finish the 38th round in 16th place and therefore continue in Serie B. Out of the relegation zone since the 11th round, the Azulinos came to be close to the desired G-4, but with the sequence of negative results, the team ended up losing in the table. Even so, Remo keeps its chances of permanence alive.

In Belém since the beginning of this Saturday afternoon, the team led by coach Eduardo Baptista returns to training on Sunday, aiming to start the intense week of preparation. In addition to the game against Confiança, Clube do Remo will also take to the field on Wednesday (24), against Manaus-AM, in the return duel of the Copa Verde quarterfinals, at 20:30, at Baenão stadium. Both games will have full coverage of the entire DOL sports team.