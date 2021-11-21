The Wheel of Time: Is Amazon’s New Series Worth Watching?

the long awaited series the wheel of time made it to Amazon Prime Video’s catalog this Friday (19) and promises to deliver an epic fantasy story to fans of the genre.

Inspired by the homonymous literary saga, the plot takes place in a world where only a small group of women have access to magic. One of them, Moiraine, a member of the powerful women’s organization called Aes Sedai, travels in search of the Dragon Reborn, a person who has the power to save or destroy humanity.

Upon entering the village of Two Rivers, he encounters five young men who could be the Dragon. Together, the six set out on a journey to try to save the world.

O my series had early access to the first three episodes of the series and let’s tell you what our first impressions of the plot were!

Fantasy

When we talk about a production in the style of the wheel of time, it is impossible not to make comparisons with The Witcher, game of Thrones — George Martin, by the way, is an avowed fan of the book series — or even with Lord of the Rings. That’s because the series presents a grandiose world on screen, with villages in the greatest peasant aspect, magnificent landscapes and, of course, lots of magic.

In the first three episodes of the season it’s already clear that the Amazon series is a plateful for fantasy fans, with countless fantastic elements such as witches, enchanted artifacts and even, apparently, a horde of werewolves.

action vs. romance

In the first episodes, it is also clear the attempt to maintain a balance between the bloody battle scenes, aimed at a more adult audience, and the romance moments, mainly starred by the characters Rand (Josha Stradowsky) and Egwene (Madeleine Madden). Around here, we’re rooting for the action scenes, as the couple doesn’t seem to hold up very well — and with a lot of chemistry — screen time.

On the other hand, and unsurprisingly, Moiraine, played by the ever-convincing Rosamund Pike, is the standout. Enigmatic, determined and powerful, the character has everything to guarantee the tone of “empowerment” that the 21st century demands (and rightly) in the series.

Disclosure/Amazon Prime

big production

The series was already expected to be a super production, as approximately $10 million per episode was disbursed by Amazon’s service. Still, the title impresses with great sets, costumes and special effects. The photography direction, for example, is one of the most positive points of the series so far.

For now, it is possible to say that the wheel of time is Amazon Prime Video’s big bet to gain more space in the streaming market, as it confirmed its second season even before its debut. New episodes of the series will be available every Friday, with the end scheduled for December 24th.

Read or Watch The Wheel of Time

22% Off The first volume of the series The Wheel of Time, one day there was a war so definitive that it broke the world, and in the turning of the Wheel of Time, what remained in men’s memories became the mainstay of legends. BRL 99.90